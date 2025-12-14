brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Update Announced on Josh Allen’s Bills Staying Near Brown University Amid Controversial Incident

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 13, 2025 | 8:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Update Announced on Josh Allen’s Bills Staying Near Brown University Amid Controversial Incident

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 13, 2025 | 8:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

December 13 became a horrific day for the students and other staff at the Browns University, Rhode Island, after a shooter caused a scene. However, the Buffalo Bills fans were concerned about their quarterback, Josh Allen, and his teammates as they were staying near the University.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reporter Diana Russini, the Bills were staying at the downtown Providence hotel less than two miles from the active-shooter scene near Brown University. But the fans got a relief as she wrote that all players were safe and accounted for.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved