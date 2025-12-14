Update Announced on Josh Allen’s Bills Staying Near Brown University Amid Controversial Incident

December 13 became a horrific day for the students and other staff at the Browns University, Rhode Island, after a shooter caused a scene. However, the Buffalo Bills fans were concerned about their quarterback, Josh Allen, and his teammates as they were staying near the University.

According to reporter Diana Russini, the Bills were staying at the downtown Providence hotel less than two miles from the active-shooter scene near Brown University. But the fans got a relief as she wrote that all players were safe and accounted for.

