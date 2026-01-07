brand-logo
Bills Urged to Make Critical Decision for Josh Allen's Offense as Sean McDermott Gets Warning

By Akshay Kapoor

Jan 6, 2026 | 10:22 PM EST

After a pre-season full of ups and downs, the Buffalo Bills finally took a sigh of relief and are now looking forward to facing another challenge. Ahead of their upcoming wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky suggested that the Josh Allen-led offense should plan on making some changes. According to him, the QB’s recent performance against the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t enough to get the team past the upcoming rounds.

“I think Josh, the last time we saw him on the field versus Philly, just did not play a great game,” analyst Dan Orlovsky said in a recent video. “It’s rare when we see Josh Allen not play or play two stinkers in a row. And I think that bodes well for Buffalo just being able to go punch for punch.”

This is a developing story…!

