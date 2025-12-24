Bills Veteran Recalls How Josh Allen & Co. Has Turned Buffalo’s Playoff Drought Into Longest Postseason Streak

Essentials Inside The Story The Buffalo Bills are on a 4-game winning streak.

Tre’Davious White reflects on the legendary Buffalo Bills' 2017 season.

Josh Allen shares an injury update.

After a stretch of four losses in seven games, the Buffalo Bills have made significant improvement over the past four weeks as they enter Week 16 on a four-game winning streak. The Josh Allen-led Bills have once again returned to their imperious form, which has helped them dominate the AFC East for the last five years. However, this wasn’t always the case, as Buffalo faced a dreadful 18-year postseason drought since 1996.

Reflecting on this turn of fortune, Bills veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White recalled how the team fought through adversity to bring back glory days in Buffalo.

“I wear that proudly because I consider myself a part of that turnaround,” White said in an interaction with Bills reporter Dan Fetes. “2017 was first was my first year, we broke the drought, so it’s crazy how times have changed. When I first got drafted here, you know. I can remember pulling up and having fans out there. It was like, can we get to the playoffs, and now it’s like, we gotta get that Super Bowl.”

And Tre White is right, as the Bills failed to make the playoffs ever since the Tennessee Titans eliminated them in 1999 with a last-second kickoff return for a touchdown that became known as the “Music City Miracle.” Then, in 2017, after drafting White in the first round, Buffalo finished the season second in the AFC East with a 9-7 record and clinched the playoffs after the Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a massive upset over the Baltimore Ravens.

After this historic feat, the Bills drafted Josh Allen from the University of Wyoming with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. And the rest is history, as Allen has carried Buffalo to five straight divisional titles.

Now, after their win over the Cleveland Browns and with the San Francisco 49ers beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, the Bills gear up for another deep postseason run. However, this playoff push could be hampered as QB1 Josh Allen picked up an injury at Huntington Park against the Browns.

With the Philadelphia Eagles next on the schedule, Buffalo’s Superman issued an important update on his injury.

Josh Allen shares the latest on his injury against Cleveland

During their hard-fought 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills’ shot caller Josh Allen picked up a severe foot injury. At the end of the second quarter, Browns defensive end Alex Wright took down Allen, who was retreating until he spun near the goal line and hit the ground. An X-ray was done on his foot during halftime, but he was cleared to return to the game and did not miss a snap.

Then, in the week after the Cleveland matchup, the Bills’ QB1 was ruled out of the team’s Tuesday practice, leading to speculation about a longer recovery time, which could keep him out for the game against the Super Bowl Champions. However, shutting down these concerns, Josh Allen issued an update on his injury.

“Feels good. Yeah, ready to go,” Allen said as reported by AP, before confirming, “Yes, I’ll be planning on playing,” about his availability against the Eagles.

With Josh Allen back to full fitness, the Bills Mafia will hope their franchise can continue their winning run against the Philadelphia and ensure a positive finish to another successful season.