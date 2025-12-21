What Happened to Josh Allen? Bills QB Headed to Locker Room vs. Browns as Injury Fears Loom

Buffalo’s momentum took a sudden pause just before halftime. On what looked like a routine scramble, the Bills’ most important player went down, and the stadium mood shifted instantly. The moment raised immediate concern, and the visuals only amplified the fear as the quarterback disappeared toward the tunnel.

Josh Allen was injured late in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns after taking a long sack on Buffalo’s final drive of the half. ,

“Josh Allen’s right shoe is off. He is walking to the locker room with athletic trainers,” Buffalo Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg said on X.

Allen fell into the end zone while stretching the ball out to avoid a safety and appeared to grab his leg on the ground. Trainers quickly came out to evaluate him.

As halftime expired, Allen was seen heading to the locker room with medical staff.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!