What Happened to Terrel Bernard? Bills LB Seen Being Helped Back to the Locker Room

The night shifted fast for the Buffalo Bills in Houston. The third quarter had just started to settle when defensive captain Terrel Bernard shot downhill on a run stop. Right after the whistle, Bernard stayed low, and suddenly NRG Stadium grew quiet. The Bills Mafia sensed something was off.

What actually happened? Bernard had Matt Milano crashing in to finish the play. The two linebackers collided. Bernard immediately reached for his arm. Trainers rushed over. The crowd watched him stand still for a second before walking slowly toward the tunnel. It almost looked like Milano’s helmet clipped Bernard’s arm during the wrap-up. That brief contact was enough to change the tone of the game.

Bernard’s teammates circled around him. He first stayed on his stomach and then rolled onto his back while trainers checked him. A few defensive players took a knee. The moment was slow. It felt heavy. Everyone on the sidelines kept their eyes locked on Bernard as the trainers tried to stabilize his arm.

Finally, Bernard got to his feet. He stayed hunched over, holding his right arm while a trainer guided him toward the tunnel. The way Bernard grabbed his arm and the way he went straight to the locker room said plenty. And soon after that, Bernard was ruled out for the remaining game. The pain showed on his face, and this one looked serious for No. 8.

Now let’s look at what experts are saying about Bernard’s injury.

Terrel Bernard injury update sparks hope

Soon after the incident, SiriusXM’s injury expert David J. Chao jumped in, and his breakdown gave the Buffalo crowd something to hang onto. He studied the clip and pointed toward a right elbow hyperextension or subluxation for Terrel Bernard. Then he dropped a line that Bills Mafia needed to hear.

“Hard to play thru but if anyone can with a brace, he can. Not long-term or season-ending.”

His words did not confirm anything, but they opened the door to optimism. Still, the city still has to wait for the official update.

But the relief did not last long. Right after Bernard left, cornerback Maxwell Hairston got injured in the third quarter. The mood dipped again, and the sidelines looked shaken.

The Bills then shared their first update. They said Hairston was getting checked for a concussion. He went straight to the blue tent and then to the locker room. The defense already felt thin, and the sight of another starter exiting did not help at all.

In the end, the day only got worse. The Bills fell 23 to 19, and the stands went quiet. It was a rough night for the team and for Bills Mafia, who watched injuries pile up and a close game slip away.