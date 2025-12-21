Why Isn’t Keon Coleman Playing vs. Browns? Sean McDermott Makes Tough Week 16 Decision on Bills WR

Just when the Buffalo Bills felt things were moving in the right direction, they were hit with a major speed bump. Wide receiver Keon Coleman once again hopped on the inactive list for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns.
“Bills receiver Keon Coleman, I’m told, will be inactive today and a health you scratch,” reported Cameron Wolfe. “It is a coach’s decision, not discipline related.”
This marks the second time this season that Coleman will be missing. He previously sat out due to a two-game suspension for disciplinary issues, but this absence stems from a confirmed unrelated matter.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 21, 2025
