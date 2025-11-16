Why Isn’t Keon Coleman Playing vs. Buccaneers? Bills Take Strong Action on WR In Week 11

After suffering a shock 30-13 loss against the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But ahead of this crucial home game, Josh Allen and Co. will be without one of their key offensive weapons. This is none other than wide receiver Keon Coleman. Despite being healthy, NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed other reasons behind Coleman’s absence.

“I’m told it’s not performance-based — Coleman actually had a strong week of practice—but the team wants to see more from him in other areas,” Schultz reported.

Keon gave a decent performance against Miami with three catches on eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. But ahead of the Tampa Bay game, the 22-year-old “missed a team meeting Friday morning,” according to Adam Schefter. The report further reveals that the Bills had “planned to play him” but decided not to after his absence.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was also left out of the squad during the Bills’ Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots for disciplinary reasons. So far in the 2025-26 season, Coleman has recorded 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. But despite these performances, the sophomore WR has struggled with accountability and reliability, as pointed out by his coaches.

How has Sean McDermott reacted to Keon Coleman’s disciplinary issues?

After a promising rookie season with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games, expectations were sky-high for Keon Coleman. Further, the 22-year-old was also deemed the heir apparent to premier WR Steffon Diggs, who left Buffalo in 2024. But things haven’t fallen into place for Coleman so far, with his discipline emerging as a key reason.

After his benching against the New England Patriots in October, head coach Sean McDermott highlighted this very issue.

“We expect more. Growth, maturation, that leads to consistency more than anything,” McDermott asserted in a press conference. “If you have winning habits, it leads to winning on the field. And so that’s really what we’re trying to create. And that’s what we’re here to do, is help young men in this case grow and mature and develop and become professionals.”

With such instances emerging twice in a season, Keon Coleman remains on thin ice as he looks to forge a great career in the league. Hence, the young wideout must get his act together to ensure he gets enough game time to become the player he is touted to be and help the Buffalo Bills end their championship-winning drought.