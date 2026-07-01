Bills WR DJ Moore Makes Heartfelt Move That is Guaranteed to Win Fans’ Hearts

Professional athletes are often defined by their performances on the field, but it’s their actions away from the spotlight that leave the deepest impression. Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick, to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick. Although the wide receiver has yet to enter the field for the Bills, he has already made moves to impress the fans.

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According to a report by WKBW, Moore was shopping with his family at the Walden Galleria when they stopped into Tee Shirt University, a local sports apparel store. He spotted the store’s stock of his new Buffalo Bills name-and-number jersey shirts on display. Moore approached the register and asked how much it would cost to purchase all 27 of his shirts available in stock. The total came to more than $1,200.

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“Tell them the price, he goes, ‘OK, I’m buying it.’ I’m like, ‘What? Do you know the guy or work for him? ‘ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I work for him,'” said store manager Scot Marshall about their interaction. “He’s kind of joking around. So he buys them, he goes, ‘I’m going to leave them all here; if anybody comes and they want one, just tell them, DJ Moore bought it for them.’ And then he walks out the door. And he pokes his head back in and goes, ‘Yeah, it’s me.’ And he just walks away, and it was a very nice thing that he did.”

Instead of advertising a massive public giveaway, the store quietly put the shirts back on the display racks with a custom tag adjustment. They changed the price tags to read $0.00 alongside a note, “This shirt was paid for by DJ Moore!” However, the Bills’ WR isn’t the only NFL star who has done this for the fans.

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Take the New York Giants WR Juju Smith-Schuster, for example. While playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Schuster became famous for his impromptu community gestures. In 2018, he hosted a jersey giveaway with Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dressed as Santa, Smith-Schuster gave away his No. 19 jersey to a group of invited children from underserved communities and surprised them with a $100 shopping spree.

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At that time, Juju Smith-Schuster was just in his second year with the Steelers and won the hearts of fans through this gesture. Likewise, DJ Moore’s intention behind the move may have been the same, as he looks to begin a new journey with the Bills.

DJ Moore brings in veteran experience to the Bills

In the last six seasons, the Buffalo Bills have become one of the most consistent teams in the NFL. Since 2020, the Bills have won the AFC East division five times, only missing out last season after finishing second. But when it comes to reaching the Super Bowl, they have not had much luck. Many link this failure to a lack of top-tier threat to support QB Josh Allen.

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Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore 2 takes the field before a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220109

Buffalo has promising young talent in Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, but ahead of the 2026 season, the front office signed veteran DJ Moore. Moore has previously played with the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears, posting 8,213 receiving yards and 43 total touchdowns.

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According to quarterback Josh Allen, Moore’s inclusion would be quite beneficial for the Bills.

“I think what DJ’s going to bring to us, obviously veteran leadership,” said Allen to the media. “He’s been in the league as long as I’ve been in the league, and he’s produced at such a high level for the last eight years. Just really getting to know him. We’re locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it’s a pretty seamless fit. I’m excited to continue to get to work with him. He’s going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come.”

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After the departure of Stefon Diggs in 2024, the Buffalo Bills may have finally signed an experienced playmaker to lead the wide receiver team. Now, it will be interesting to see how the season actually turns out for Moore.