Wife Hailee Steinfeld Wants New Addition to Family as Josh Allen Changes Role

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s romance reads like a modern-day fairytale. They quietly began dating in May 2023 before going public a year later, sharing the spotlight at events from Bills games to Paris Fashion Week. On May 31, 2025, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch, California. Through it all, Steinfeld has opted for privacy, balancing public appearances with heartfelt discretion, explaining that it “just makes things extra special”.

Their engagement last November was as poetic as it gets. Allen proposed by a lake decorated with roses and candles, caught candidly in Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter, when he told her, “I can’t wait to start a family with you”. Steinfeld, moved to tears, later described the moment as “magical” and lauded Allen’s attention to detail, ensuring she looked picture-perfect during the surprise. The gesture resonated well beyond their personal circle. Even the Buffalo Bills GM, Brandon Beane, praised her authentic integration into the team’s inner circle. Noting she’s “down-to-earth” and warmly embraced by players’ families.

Back in August 2024, Hailee Steinfeld quietly launched Beau Society, her newsletter described by fans as less of an email blast and more of a “digital love letter.” Designed to sidestep the noise of social media, Beau Society became Steinfeld’s cozy corner to connect authentically with her followers. Covering everything from mental health reflections to spontaneous haircut transformations. And in that spirit, her latest edition didn’t just pull back the curtain on her life with Josh Allen. It gave fans a look at the family they’re building, one paw at a time. Responding to a reader’s question about getting a big dog, Steinfeld revealed she’s definitely considering it. “I grew up with big dogs, and I actually never planned on getting tiny dogs, but here we are! Martini and Brando would love a big dog,” she shared, referencing her current companions, Martini and Brando.

She added that her brother’s golden retriever, Dwight, is often around and gets along well with her dogs. Steinfeld’s affection for her pets is more than surface-level cuteness. In Sports Illustrated, photos from Beau Society featured Martini getting a makeover. Complete with bow and hairstyle underscoring the heartfelt bond she shares with her tiny canine companions. And the golden retriever, Dwight, isn’t just a passing guest; he represents her lifelong connection with dogs. A connection rooted in her childhood. With Allen in her life, this furry entourage hints at deeper family values: pets who comfort, ground, and bring joy.

As Steinfeld and Allen settle into married life, Beau Society gives fans a seat at their daily table: doggy play dates, cozy nights in, and maybe, soon, a big dog. Steinfeld has long emphasized that her family. The Vogue profile noted these values as central to how she approaches community and self-care, emphasizing nature, loved ones, and downtime off-screen. Whether that next member of the family has paws or not, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh are imprinting their love and values on every corner of their home. With plenty of room, heart, and now… a dash of humor.

Josh Allen trades playbook for sketchpad in hilarious new era role

Bills QB Josh Allen isn’t just commanding on the gridiron. He’s made a surprising pivot into the creative world. New Era recently introduced him as their first-ever “Director of Billustration,” celebrating his knack for drawing and design. In a playful video debut, Allen attempts to navigate an office environment, struggling with a copier, avoiding the urge to scribble “Go Bills” everywhere, and earning a cheeky grade of “five and three-quarters out of 10” from his fictional boss. The clip’s highlight reels aren’t on the field. They’re on his penmanship, featuring his whimsical, childlike Bills logo sketch that first caught attention during his rookie year. Fans recognize the familiar emblem. Not just on-screen, but emblazoned on his official New Era “Billustration” cap.

This new role isn’t just a viral moment. It marks a deeper partnership. According to Fox Business, Allen isn’t merely lending his likeness. He’s becoming a bona fide equity stakeholder in New Era Cap as he expands his influence off the field. His first creative project? A 9FORTY® Billustration Team Cap featuring designs drawn by Allen himself and inspired by the Buffalo community and its youth. The collaboration extends to charitable efforts, too: patients from Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo decorated game-day caps that Allen will don, and post-game auctions will funnel proceeds into the Patricia Allen Fund.

Allen’s performance during the skit was more than foolery. It showcased his charm and comic timing. As per the reports, while he fumbled with office tasks, fans walked away genuinely impressed, declaring that his comedic improv may rival his MVP-level talent. The multipart rollout, including video teasers on Instagram and TikTok, has generated a buzz within both sports and fashion circles. For Allen, being “Director of Billustration” is more than a side gig. It’s another facet of his evolving brand, blending athletic fame with artistry, charity, and a whole lot of personality.

