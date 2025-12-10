Bills’ Wildest Tradition Just Became a Beer as Bud Light Makes Buffalo’s Snowstorms Drinkable

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best traditions in the NFL. Whenever there’s snowfall before a Bills home game, which seems to happen pretty much every year, fans get together to help shovel the snow out of the stadium to prep it for the 71,000 fans who are coming to the game the following day. To make it even better, these volunteers get free tickets to the game for their hard work the night before.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the first time this season – and possibly the last time ever – Bills fans met at the old Highmark Stadium to shovel snow before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. With Highmark Stadium changing locations next year, this could very well have been the last time Bills fans get to enjoy one of sports’ greatest traditions at the stadium that’s housed the Bills for over 50 years.

On Sunday, the Buffalo faithful flocked into the newly shoveled Highmark Stadium to watch what turned out to be one of the best games of the weekend. The Bills fell behind early, but two straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, orchestrated by last year’s MVP Josh Allen, and a pick-six, helped the Bills come back and claim a 39-34 victory to stay in the AFC playoff picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate the win and one of the best traditions in sports, Bud Light teamed up with the Bills to create a new drink called the “Blizzard Brew.”

“It’s no secret Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, with fans in Buffalo and beyond who will do anything for their team,” Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch, said. “That dedication is on full display when they show up to Highmark Stadium with shovels in hand, and we couldn’t be more honored to show up for Bills fans by creating a brew that both showcases and celebrates their years of commitment to the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bud Light partners with the Bills to make “Blizzard Brew”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to team and Anheuser-Busch officials, the snow that was shoveled from Highmark Stadium on Saturday was taken to a nearby brewery, where it was used to create Bud Light’s newest beer, which will be sold at participating retailers in the Buffalo area before their final regular-season home game on January 3rd or 4th.

“Following the first snowfall at Highmark Stadium earlier this season, Bud Light and the Bills joined forces to collect the snow and transport it to Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Baldwinsville, NY. There, the snow was integrated in the brewing process to create a limited-edition brew that will be included in custom 16 oz. cans and packaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ‘Blizzard Brew’ will be available at participating retailers in the Buffalo area and wherever Bills Mafia enjoys the final regular season home game. Bills legend Andre Reed, who played 15 seasons for the franchise, will join Bud Light and the Bills at Highmark Stadium during the final regular season home game to help commemorate the stadium and Bills Mafia with a ‘Blizzard Brew’.”

Bills fans will be flocking to their nearest Bud Light retailers as soon as the Blizzard Brew releases. If you’re going to January’s game against the Jets – the final home game at the old Highmark Stadium – you’ll see these cans at every tailgate as you make your way into the stadium for the final time. And I’m sure if you stick around long enough, you’ll see a table or two broken by the consumers of this beverage.