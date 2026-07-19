“You Get Fined”: Bills’ Dion Dawkins Reveals How NFL Punishes Overweight Players, After Losing 45 Pounds

Dion Dawkins has been an anchor in the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line throughout his career. However, this year, the offensive lineman looks visibly different. He’s cut down a lot of weight in preparation for the next season, motivated to do better. However, there might have been another reason behind this change.

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“Like, you just have to be at a certain weight,” Dawkins said to Front Office Sports. If not, you get fined $800 a pound.”

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According to Article 42 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, as pointed out by BroBible’s Connor Toole, teams can set weight limits for the team and fine players per pound each week if they exceed them. This season, the maximum per-pound fine for players over their weight sits at $847, rising to $872 in 2027

It is tough for players in Dawkins’ position. They are easily the biggest players on the roster. And the weight is not just fat; it’s also the muscle mass, which adds more to the final figure.

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Dawkins is not the only one in this league, either. Players like Eddie Lacy, Kelvin Benjamin, and Terrance Knighton also have their share of penalties because of their weight. Knighton, in particular, racked up a whopping $300,000 in fines over two years during his Denver Broncos stint.

Benjamin was released by the New York Giants in 2021, reportedly in part due to his failure to meet weight demands. He was instructed to bring his weight down to 251 pounds, but was measured at 268 pounds the next time he showed up at the facility.

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But it looks like Dawkins is determined to steer clear of this hassle. He told USA Today’s Ralphie Aversa during the 2026 ESPY Awards that he had lost around 45 pounds before the start of the training camp.

“I’ve told [everyone] in the world that this will be the lightest season that I ever play,” Dawkins told Aversa.

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“Every year, you put your body through different things, and I chose to put my body through a different thing,” the offensive lineman said in June during minicamp. “This year, I got goals, and I want to be the best left tackle for Josh Allen and for my team and for myself.”

Dawkins was listed at 314 pounds at the NFL Combine, but that number grew to 320 last season. However, it seems he is committed to doing a better job protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside.

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This is also Dawkins’ 10th year in the league, which makes his 45-pound weight loss seem more remarkable.