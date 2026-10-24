“You’ve Got to Have Some Cojones”: Travis Kelce Stunned by Josh Allen’s Ridiculous Throw vs. Raiders

In December 2023, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce caught a pass and, instead of going down, flipped it to a teammate on a late-game lateral. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, watching from the other sideline, called it the ballsiest play he’d ever seen. Now the roles have flipped. Allen has made the kind of throw that left Kelce in awe.

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“You got to have some cojones to throw that like that. We’ve seen the five-yard-like pitch like that. I’ve never seen the 15 yards downfield over two guys,” Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast.

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The throw in question took place during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18. During the third quarter, the Bills were leading 16-13 and were facing a critical third-down-and-8 from the Raiders’ 12-yard line.

With Josh Allen leading the Bills’ offense, the pocket quickly collapsed as the Raiders rushed four defenders. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce closed in from behind, and edge rusher Max Crosby bore down on the Bills quarterback.

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With nowhere to throw, Allen stepped up, spun out of what seemed to be a definitive sack, and juked another defender while drifting back. But just as he was about to be tackled, Allen managed to shovel a forward pass over five Raiders defenders.

The ball floated 12 yards perfectly into the back of the end zone, where wide-open Keon Coleman secured it for the touchdown.

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Following the 33-30 win, Josh Allen admitted he barely knew the play worked until he heard the stadium erupt.

“I saw him, but once it comes out, you kind of get hit and tumble around. Once you hear the crowd go crazy, you go, ‘I don’t know if it’s a touchdown, I don’t know if it’s an interception.'”

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Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s shock over Josh Allen’s touchdown pass boiled down to the sheer mechanical absurdity of the throw and how the Bills signal-caller transformed a guaranteed disaster into a major highlight.

However, Allen, who is currently playing his ninth NFL season and has over 30,000 passing yards and 220 touchdowns, has often garnered attention for his passing skills.

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Take the Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts 2021 playoff matchup, for example, where the 2024 NFL MVP winner impressed everyone with his improvisation.

As the game began, the Bills were trailing 3-0 late in the first quarter. However, Buffalo had marched down to the Colts’ 3-yard line and was hunting for the game’s opening touchdown.

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The designed move for the play blew up as the Colts brought heavy pressure, forcing Allen to bail out horizontally to his right. Driven toward the sideline and running out of real estate, Allen realized he was about to be hammered and swallowed up for a loss by the closing Colts defenders.

Instead of folding, Allen stopped on a dime, leapt vertically into the air, and used a classic basketball-style chest pass, perfectly timed to aerially loft it right over the outstretched arms of the surging defenders.

Meanwhile, standing in the back-right corner of the end zone, TE Dawson Knox adjusted beautifully, hauled in the 3-yard strike, and tapped his toes to put the Bills on the board.

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Led by Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills are arguably one of the most consistent teams in the league. As for the 2026 season, they currently have a 5-1 record and are headed into their bye week. Next, they will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 on November 1.