Black NFL Legend Shames Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf for Punching Lions Fan

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Detroit Lions had the most unusual phenomenon of Week 16. During the second quarter, Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf took a swing at a fan because of some altercations. However, former NFL defensive Isaac Rochell was not having any of it.

“I’ve had fans yell racial slurs at me during NFL games,” said Isaac Rochell during an Instagram video. “A fan was yelling racial slurs at us. We told the stadium security, the fans were removed and they didn’t get to watch the rest of the game. That’s how you handle fans saying stuff to you. Not the way that DK Metcalf handled thing.”

