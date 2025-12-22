brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Black NFL Legend Shames Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf for Punching Lions Fan

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 22, 2025 | 1:48 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Black NFL Legend Shames Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf for Punching Lions Fan

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Dec 22, 2025 | 1:48 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Detroit Lions had the most unusual phenomenon of Week 16. During the second quarter, Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf took a swing at a fan because of some altercations. However, former NFL defensive Isaac Rochell was not having any of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve had fans yell racial slurs at me during NFL games,” said Isaac Rochell during an Instagram video. “A fan was yelling racial slurs at us. We told the stadium security, the fans were removed and they didn’t get to watch the rest of the game. That’s how you handle fans saying stuff to you. Not the way that DK Metcalf handled thing.”

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved