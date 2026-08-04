“Blew It”: NFL Draft Bust QB Matt Leinart’s Date With Rihanna Was Ruined by One Embarrassing Thing

Who would have thought a simple date would turn into one of the most embarrassing moments of Matt Leinart’s life? Leinart once went on a date with singer Rihanna, which was his third date. Now, this was supposed to be a very important one, as it could have decided the future of their relationship. But then one problem made the entire date uncomfortable for him.

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“Problem was, I had this f-cking ginormous blister on my lip,” Matt Leinart said on the Throw Back show. “I’ll never forget. It was there. Then I don’t know who in my world was like, ‘Dude, they’re like, you’re okay, bro. You’re going to be f-cking fine. You’re going to be fine.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m f-cking not.’ The whole time we’re at a little table, dude.

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“I couldn’t make eye contact, dude. I’m like this. I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up, what’s up?’ Like I couldn’t talk. He was like, get me out of here. She was like, ‘Oh, this poor kid’.”

Leinart revealed that he took Rihanna to Teddy’s nightclub inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, but during the date, Matt Leinart felt nervous the whole time. It goes without saying that the date did not go well, and the two never went on another date.

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“You blew it,” the co-hosts said after listening to Leinart’s story.

Last year, while talking about the same story on the Throwbacks podcast, Matt Leinart said he used to get sun blisters on his lips quite often. He explained that they made him feel very embarrassed, just like he did as a child when he was overweight and did not want other people to look at him during P.E. class.

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Even though he knew he had a large blister before his date with Rihanna, his friends told him it was not a big deal and encouraged him to go. However, Leinart did not feel confident and believed the blister would ruin the date.

Even though things did not work out with Rihanna, Leinart later found happiness. He married actress Josie Loren in 2018. They now have three children. And the best part is that before telling the story on his podcast, Leinart made sure he had Loren’s permission to share it.

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Matt Leinart starred at USC from 2003 to 2005, leading the Trojans to a BCS national championship while winning the 2004 Heisman Trophy. The Arizona Cardinals drafted him 10th overall in 2006, and he later played for the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.

However, he was known as the Cardinals’ biggest draft bust after things didn’t work well for him in the league. Injuries, attitude, and work ethic issues led to his release before the 2010 season.

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Today, he works as a FOX Sports analyst on Big Noon Kickoff and also runs the Matt Leinart Foundation. So, it all turned out for the best for him.