Blisters on Both Hands”: Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Gemmi Admits Going Through Nail-Biting Stress During Cowboys-Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys finally moved in for a dominant victory in the 2026 season. They secured a 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 7 game. But the win came with some unexpected news from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s wife, Gemmi.

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Taking to her Instagram Story, Gemmi Schottenheimer shared a picture of the game on her television just above a fireplace. The picture also had two figures on the table: an ergonomic wooden comfort cross and a white angel pocket figurine that matched the palm cross. She claimed that she had been holding the figures tight during the exciting game and that might have exacted a toll on her.

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“Held on tight to these tonight… may have blisters on both hands,” Gemmi wrote in the caption. “Been a tough week but learning on HIM thru it all 🙏🤍💙.”

Gemmi has been going through a bit of health problems in the past couple of weeks. During the Cowboys’ first international trip to Rio De Janeiro for the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Gemmi was back home stuck with the flu.

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“Not my weekend…flat tire to under the weather… I miss you @savannahschottenheimer,” she previously wrote in her Instagram Story, where she showed a picture of herself with a scalp vein on the opposite side of her elbow.

Gemmi Schottenheimer has often stood in support of her husband’s team. Even last year in December, she shared a few of her selected photographs of the team on social media. In the caption, she declared that she’d remember the good, the bad, and everything in between.

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According to the head coach, it’s his wife who played a vital role in his transition from being an assistant coach and coordinator to being a head coach in the NFL. Of course, the transition brings long hours away from family, public criticism, and relocations. But for Schottenheimer, it wasn’t something that he endured alone.

The duo tied the knot and made it official in 2002. A week ago, during a press conference, Schottenheimer revealed that the most important decision of one’s life is choosing the right partner. That seemingly made him a bit emotional.

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“I know I would not be here if it wasn’t for her,” the head coach confessed. “I don’t want to get emotional talking about my wife, but I’m very blessed.”

That support certainly helped Schottenheimer guide the Cowboys out of a two-game losing streak. Ahead of the Week 7 game, the pressure was intense, and the NFL community was criticizing Schottenheimer for his failures. But not anymore. A 38-21 win in a rivalry game against the Philadelphia Eagles has set the record straight. But they’re still 3-4 in the season.

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Gemmi Schottenheimer’s candid admission about nearly getting blisters from gripping her prayer cross highlights the intense emotional toll of life as an NFL coach’s wife. With the Cowboys finally back in the win column, both Schottenheimer and his wife can breathe a well-deserved sigh of relief heading into Week 8.