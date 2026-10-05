“Blown Out?”: Cowboys Legend Fires Back at Micah Parsons’ Brother After Dak Prescott’s Team’s Big Win Over Texans

The Dallas Cowboys had a rocky start to the season, going 1-2 into Week 4 against the Houston Texans, but with star quarterback Dak Prescott’s help, they triumphed over them with a 34-30 win, and a Cowboys legend spat back at Micah Parsons’ brother after his earlier comment on the franchise.

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“Blown out?,” Cowboys legend Dez Bryant replied to Terrence Parsons Jr. after he earlier wrote, “Cowboys are gonna get blown out 😂😂😂😂 I hate this [expletive] but yall don’t need Micah tho right.”

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Terrence and Bryant have been linked for a while now, mainly because of Parsons’ trade deal that happened between the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. The owner and general manager was the one who made the decision after what Terrence termed being “robbed” during the negotiations of the deal. The tensions rose so much that Parsons himself publicly requested a trade, saying that he “no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Bryant, at the time, praised Parsons for “standing his ground” amid reports suggesting that the Cowboys couldn’t offer the amount Parsons was looking for after earning two first-team All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections with the Cowboys. This was more relatable to Bryant, as he has also faced troubles while negotiating his contract deal with Jones. Bryant was managed by Roc Nation, popular rapper Jay-Z’s agency, when Jones tried to offer a deal to Bryant in 2015.

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“Jay-Z said that Dez (Bryant) would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract. We spent hours negotiating the contract. (Jay-Z) said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.’ He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ I said, ‘Where do I sign?’ But I’m going to call you. He finally quit taking my call,” Jones explained the Bryant deal, according to Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.

Disruptions in the Bryant deal led Jones to bypass Parsons’ agent and negotiate with him directly, which Parsons said “compromised” their relationship. Ultimately, Parsons got traded for Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, finalizing a four-year, $186 million extension with the Packers.

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Terrence has since then been fired up against the Cowboys and Jones, earlier writing on X that “Dallas never won this trade idgaf.” As for Bryant, while Terrence appreciated Bryant taking a stand for his brother, Terrence has never been shy about giving his opinion out in public, criticizing Bryant in July, 2025 for saying that Jalen Hurts was a “top 5 QB” in the league.

But it wasn’t Terrence’s night to celebrate, as Prescott led the Cowboys to their second win of the season, completing 32 of 45 passes with a completion percentage of 71.1, recording a touchdown as well, with a passer rating of 99.8, recording his 27th career game-winning drive.

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Prescott himself was an admirer of Parsons ever since the Cowboys picked him No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and was disappointed but not surprised by the trade, knowing about the internal dispute between Parsons and the team.

“I can’t say I was completely surprised, but I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded; I’ll say that. But just with that their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent… it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised,” Prescott said after Parsons got traded.

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For now, the Cowboys have taken the win, with Prescott saying, “there’s nothing like winning.” Bryant will also be glad about the win, while Terrence hopes Micah can soon return to the field from the torn ACL and meniscus injury he suffered in December 2025.

The Cowboys are now looking ahead to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, with the Buccaneers coming in with a 0-4 record.