“Blows My Mind”: Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Voices Disbelief Over Eagles Fans Trying to Get “Rid” of Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts, the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, is not someone who comes from a poor record. He won the Super Bowl LIX, and last season, he posted an 11-5 record and threw 25 touchdowns. However, some fans in Philadelphia don’t want him anymore, and this notion isn’t going unnoticed. The Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, never one to hold back, voiced his disbelief over the sentiment.

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“What I’m shocked about is the treatment of Jalen Hurts,” Michael Irvin said, per Philadelphia Inquirer Sports. “Why is that like this? Why are you guys trying to get rid of Jalen Hurts already? Blows my mind.”

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The Eagles have never been shy about cutting ties at quarterback when things go sideways. That’s literally how Hurts landed the starting job, since Philadelphia moved on from Carson Wentz not long after handing him a massive extension.

Hurts still has three years left on his deal and $22 million guaranteed for 2027, but there have already been whispers this offseason about how much blame he deserves for the offense’s rough patch in 2025. If things don’t click in 2026, expect those whispers to turn into shouting.

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The Eagles’ other reason for possibly moving on from Hurts could stem from concerns about how well he takes coaching, something reports from ESPN suggest has been questioned inside the organization. The fourth-down play call against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, with only 43 seconds left in the game, is one moment still brought up as an example of that friction.

Even the front office didn’t offer him any new financial security this offseason either, and while his current contract still gives him the franchise quarterback label, it’s not hard to imagine the Eagles walking away after this season if the results don’t improve. Bleeding Green Nation‘s Joe Santoliquito captured the growing unease with a headline, ‘Philly better watch itself or it will lose another superstar’. It was a warning that Philly could be on track to lose another star player.

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Hurts is now entering the fourth year of his five-year, $255 million contract, which puts him right around the point where an extension conversation would typically start. But when he was asked about it, he sidestepped the topic entirely, choosing instead to talk about his offseason focus, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

That’s an answer that suggests he’s putting his energy into learning the new offense under Sean Mannion rather than worrying about what comes next financially.