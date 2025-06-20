Bo Nix Welcomes New Family Member as Wife Izzy Makes Big Announcement

Bo Nix is having quite the offseason. The Denver Broncos‘ sophomore QB has been turning heads at practice, with coaches already raving about his quick decision-making and pocket presence. “Less pause, less hesitation,” HC Sean Payton noted, while OC Joe Lombardi praised Nix’s ability to “play fast” and protect the ball. But before the first-round pick can dive into training camp, there’s a far more personal milestone on the horizon—one that has the Nix family buzzing with excitement.

A playful social media tease from Bo’s wife, Izzy, has fans guessing. One thing’s clear: football might be Bo’s job, but family always comes first. The Nix family is growing—and Bo couldn’t be happier. The Broncos QB took a break from his NFL prep this week to celebrate his younger brother Caleb Nix‘s wedding to longtime sweetheart Reagan Turner. The festivities began with a pre-wedding gathering, with Izzy Nix giving fans a sneak peek on Instagram. “One more sleep!!! until we have another Mrs. Nix,” she captioned a photo, tagging the soon-to-be newlyweds and her husband. The picture featured Izzy and Bo with the soon to be husband and wife.

Izzy stole the show in a flowing blue mesh gown, while Bo kept it sharp in a blue blazer. But all eyes were on the couple of the hour. Reagan glowing in a white lace dress and Caleb looking every bit the proud groom in a tailored suit. The love story feels familiar. Like Bo, who married former Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, Caleb found his match in Reagan, a Seneca High School cheer alum. Their July 2024 engagement post said it all, “Thank you Jesus for Caleb Nix! You are my greatest blessing,” Reagan had gushed. Now, just a year later, the two are set to start their next chapter.

For Bo, it’s a sweet full-circle moment. The brothers, born three years apart, grew up tossing footballs in the backyard under dad Patrick Nix’s watch—one destined for Clemson’s safety squad, the other for NFL stardom. Tonight, though? The only play that matters is “I do.”

Before the wedding festivities, Bo and Izzy stole a quiet moment in the mountains. One that showed the off-field life of NFL players isn’t all playbooks and pressure.

Izzy and Bo Nix’s double date

Before the wedding festivities, the Nixes carved out time for some mountain air – and an unexpected team bonding moment. Recently, Bo and Izzy enjoyed a relaxed double date with Broncos teammate Sam Ehlinger and his wife Cami, revealing the easy camaraderie that blossoms when helmets come off and sweaters get casually draped over shoulders. There, surrounded by breathtaking views rather than screaming fans, the two quarterback families traded playbooks for peaceful moments, sharing laughter far from the NFL spotlight.

Izzy Nix posted a photo that said it all—her in a breezy houndstooth dress with a sweater tossed over her shoulders. Cami Ehlinger rocking a crisp white button-up with the sleeves rolled just right. “You should see our view!!!” Izzy captioned the shot, letting the mountain backdrop do the talking. This wasn’t just about scenery. The image captured how NFL couples carve out normalcy amid the chaos.

Bo and Sam, set to battle for reps in Denver’s QB room this summer, looked every bit like regular guys enjoying a night off. No play calls, no pressure. Just two couples soaking up golden-hour light. And the kind of easy conversation that happens when helmets stay in the locker room.

For Bo, these moments matter. Between wedding festivities and offseason workouts, the mountain getaway offered a reset. The Ehlingers, new to Denver, seemed to appreciate it just as much. As Bo Nix balances family celebrations with his NFL journey, one thing becomes clear: whether in mountain getaways or wedding aisles, these moments away from the field ultimately fuel the grit needed on it. After all, the best quarterbacks know life’s simple joys—like brotherly bonds and double-date laughs—make the tough Sundays easier.