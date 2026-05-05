Bobby Wagner Asks Family Members To Change His Name After Receiving Doctorate From Utah State

Essentials Inside The Story Bobby Wagner returns to alma mater in two different roles.

The university celebrated 6,335 graduates statewide.

Explore Wagner's message for the graduates.

It was almost like coming full circle for Bobby Wagner, both for him and for those who have followed his career. Wagner, who has played in the NFL for 14 years, received an honorary doctoral degree at Utah State University’s commencement ceremony. Instead of turning the spotlight on his long list of achievements, Wagner kept things light and relatable. After receiving the honor, he couldn’t resist having a little fun with it.

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“If you didn’t know, my name is now Dr. Bobby Wagner,” Wagner said. “And to any family members here, you need to update my name in your phone. It’s ‘Dr.’ now. I will no longer respond to ‘Bobby.’ It’s Dr. only.”

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Utah State University’s 139th Commencement Ceremony had a special energy as USU legend Bobby Wagner returned as the Commencement speaker Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The university celebrated 6,335 graduates statewide, but Wagner’s presence made the moment even more memorable.

The honor demonstrates excellence at both the college and professional levels.

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At Utah State University, he recorded 446 tackles, placing him among the program’s all-time leaders. He was also inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame for his achievements. Additionally, the university announced that the 14-year NFL veteran would join two other former Aggies to have their jersey numbers retired.

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In the NFL, Wagner established a formidable record, having accumulated 2,000 tackles and 39.5 sacks. Additionally, he has been selected for 10 Pro Bowls and has a Super Bowl championship to his name.

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Wagner also made an impression outside the playing field. On February 5, 2026, he received the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

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Utah State University also honored alumni, including Are Serjoie, known for wearing many hats at the university, and Stan and Joyce Albrecht, the former president and first lady.

As both Commencement Speaker and Honorary Degree Recipient, Wagner shared his journey with students, encouraging them to chase success and find their own path to winning.

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Bobby Wagner inspires students at Utah State graduation

As the 35-year-old spoke to the Class of 2026, he kept his message simple and real. His emphasis was on the importance of building connections, staying true to oneself, and being fearless while pursuing goals. He also thanked his alma mater in particular for shaping him into what he is today.

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“People get mad at me when I say ‘The’ (Utah State University), but you guys don’t understand how special this college is, how much this means to me, and how much none of this in my life could’ve been possible, if it wasn’t for Utah State,” Wagner said. “From the students, to my coaches, to my family — this would not be possible. I’m here because I took a chance. I’m here because of people who believe in me.”

Wagner’s college stats speak for themselves. He started 46 of 48 games and finished with 446 tackles, along with 4.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He also had four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

He then went on to encourage the audience.

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“And I just want to see us win. … It’s really we — us together — trying to show those other Utah places that they are not Utah State,” Wagner said.

In the end, his message was simple. Believe in yourself, take chances, and never forget where you came from.