Bobby Wagner Could Solve the Cowboys’ Biggest Concern on Defense

Bobby Wagner remains unsigned, and the Dallas Cowboys still have some concerns at linebacker. After 2025, the team knows better than to go ill-prepared on defense. That’s why former Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert thought Wagner’s addition isn’t so bad an idea.

“Bobby Wagner can help this team,” former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert said on Star Time.

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“The reason that he still makes sense is there’s not a middle linebacker on this roster. DeMarvion Overshown is a weak-side linebacker that they’re telling us is MIKE. Shemar James is a weak-side linebacker that’s lining up and taking snaps at the MIKE. Dee Winters is a small, fast linebacker, that’s a weak-side linebacker, that might have to play the MIKE. Jaishawn Barham’s the only guy who plays the game like a MIKE.

“And it’s a little bit different when you’re nickel and three, four, because it’s like, I got two off the ball linebackers. It’s not necessarily what you think of as MIKE. But you’re still on the side with an extra player. You’re still having to deal with blockers more often. And they don’t have a guy on this roster that does that.”

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USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, Sep 26, 2021 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner 54 prior to the game against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports, 26.09.2021 15:10:48, 16836363, NPStrans, Bobby Wagner, NFL, Seattle Seahawks, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBracexHemmelgarnx 16836363

At 36, Wagner still operates like the best middle linebacker in the league. He suited up for all 17 games for the Washington Commanders last season, while logging 99% of the team’s defensive snaps. According to ESPN Next Gen Stats, Wagner recorded 69 run stops, the second-most in the league. He is a through-and-through outlier in his position.

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Wagner finished last year with an impressive 162 total tackles. PFF graded him a lofty 90.3 as a run defender and 92.4 as a pass rusher. You can read those numbers again.

The Cowboys have been in the market for a linebacker for a long time. Per Blogging The Boys, the team did go for Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker early, but they signed with other teams. Wagner being available this late into the offseason is an opportunity that the Cowboys should not miss.

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“Wagner would bring some much-needed ability and leadership to the second level of Dallas’ defense, potentially completing the unit’s offseason rebuild,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote.

The Cowboys’ linebacker room is crowded, but lacks experience. Apart from Overshown, the only other reliable name is Winters. James has only been here one season, and Barham is a rookie. Wagner, with his 14-year career, could easily make this unit so much more cohesive.

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With training camp opening July 28, the Cowboys don’t have much time left to make a move.

Bobby Wagner has a fan in head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Bobby Wagner’s fit in Dallas goes beyond the numbers, too. He’s already won a Super Bowl, and he spent three seasons in Seattle alongside current Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was then the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. That history clearly left an impression.

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“We’ve made some really strong runs at inside linebackers. It hasn’t worked out,” Schottenheimer told Kay Adams. “You’re looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world, being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way. I love that guy, and he’s still playing at a high level.”

Beyond the personal connection, Dallas has been busy rebuilding this defense, and the results are starting to take shape. The Cowboys drafted safety Caleb Downs, traded for defensive end Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and added fresh faces to the linebacker room after Parsons walked out the door. Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham came in through the draft, and Dee Winters arrived via trade.

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Can Dallas round off their defensive overhaul with Wagner? We will have to wait and watch.