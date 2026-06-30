Bodycam Footage Catches Dianna Russini Using Kevin O’Connell’s Name to Get Out of a Ticket While Disrespecting Vikings QB JJ McCarthy

Back in February, NFL reporter Dianna Russini shared quite an interesting story on the Stugotz and Company radio show. She claimed to have FaceTimed an NFL head coach who saved her from getting a ticket. However, as the bodycam footage of the interaction has now been released, her story seems far from reality.

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The footage released by Adam Herbets of The Center Square shows the entire traffic stop, which lasts 7 minutes and 10 seconds. The video does not show Dianna Russini making a FaceTime call to any NFL coach. As soon as the police officer approaches her car, Russini quickly explains that she is using her phone for work as an NFL reporter.

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“I’m an NFL reporter, and I just broke that Sean McDermott got fired from the Bills,” Russini said in the bodycam footage. “And that is what I was just sending, a tweet. I just pulled over because I have to make calls. I know you don’t care, but I just wanted you to know my reason why.”

The which the officer replied: “Obviously you were on your phone for a while. I understand you’ve got a job.”

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The conversation switched to the officer’s favorite team, which turned out to be the Vikings. Russini quickly got her phone out to show a text message with the head coach Kevin O’Connell, and as per reports, that’s how she avoided getting a ticket. However, in the entire conversation, Dianna Russini was never seen doing FaceTime with anyone or, to be specific, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

But before the body cam footage went viral, Russini had mentioned on the podcast that the coach talked to the officer and said, “You should let her go; she’s a good citizen.”

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All that said, there was a particular line Russini said, as shown by the footage, that might anger Minnesota fans.

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While talking about the Vikings, she criticized Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, saying, “Their quarterback sucks.”

Well, J.J. McCarthy did have a tough season, recording 1,632 yards with a completion rate of just 57.6%, throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11). Because of this, he got one of the lowest quarterback ratings of 35.6. So, his performance does put him up for criticism.

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But then, it was also his first year taking control of the game after getting drafted in 2024, and every player should get the benefit of the doubt.

Regardless, after the discussion, the traffic police decided not to give her a ticket, asking, “I’m gonna cut you a break on the cellphone. I understand your job requires you to be on the phone a lot. Just try to wait till you get home, okay?”

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And Dianna Russini went off without receiving a ticket. So, from start to end, there was no FaceTime involved.