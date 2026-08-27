Bodycam Footage Shows Cop Calling 49ers Owner Jed York a ‘Real Estate Guy’ During Arrest

The 49ers should have been talking football this week. Instead, their billionaire owner is making headlines for an arrest. Newly released bodycam footage shows Jed York in East Palestine, Ohio, dressed in a Yankees T-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and sneakers, telling officers he worked in real estate and was simply passing through.

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One cop bought it completely, with no idea who he’d actually pulled over.

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“He’s a real estate guy; he’s got all the money,” the officer said in the video, counting the cash in York’s wallet. “Wow. It’s crazy, the people that do this. They could do whatever they want. Like, they could do other things; they could go other ways. It’s wild.”

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So let’s see what really happened. New bodycam footage shows Jed York’s arrest at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio. The prostitution sting happened on August 23.

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The clip, a little over three and a half minutes long, shows the whole exchange unfold. Officers approach York’s car around 9:35 a.m. on August 23 and ask to see his hands.

Bodycam footage shows York asking the officer, “Can I ask what you’re doing?” as he’s being handcuffed.

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When they ask what he’s doing in the area, York replies, “Just driving.” He denies meeting anyone as one officer starts cuffing him.

Once he’s being walked to the squad car, the footage jumps to an officer flipping through the cash in his wallet and calling the arrest “easy.” The officer remarks on how much money he’s carrying, and that’s when the “real estate guy” comment lands.

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According to a police affidavit, York had texted a woman he believed was a sex worker advertising online, an ad that was actually run by an undercover human trafficking task force.

Per the report, officers with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force said York gave his name as “Joe” when he responded to the ad, which had been posted by an undercover officer posing as a woman on a known prostitution website. York reached out twice on Saturday and got no reply. It wasn’t until a third message on Sunday that the undercover officer responded, offering to meet him that morning in East Palestine.

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Officers say he’d agreed to pay $140 and found $160 in cash on him, along with two phones, one with a lock screen photo of his two sons.

Whoever stopped York clearly had no idea they were dealing with an NFL owner, and York did not exactly volunteer that information. He said he was from Oregon “I live in Oregon” said York.

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Hours later, he was booked on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. That charge was later reduced to disorderly conduct, while a separate charge for possessing criminal tools remained.

He pleaded no contest to both on Monday, walked away with one day in jail (credited for time already served), a $1,150 fine, and a court-ordered online course.

None of that means this is over for him, though. The NFL confirmed it’s looking into the arrest under its personal conduct policy.

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Jed York under NFL Review after arrest in Ohio

The NFL isn’t staying quiet on this one. In a statement, the league confirmed, “We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.”

That policy applies to everyone in the organization, whether you’re a rookie linebacker or the man who signs the checks, which means Commissioner Roger Goodell has real options here, from fines to a possible suspension, depending on how the league decides to handle it.

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The bill for York from this particular incident includes court fines totaling $1,150, losing out on $160 of his money that was confiscated during the arrest, and an online course mandated by the court.

Little money for someone worth $500 million. The real cost may be personal. He’s still legally married to Danielle Belluomini York, mother of his two sons, though he quietly filed for divorce in May.

The 49ers, for their part, are keeping this strictly business.

“As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” the team said.

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But even York decided to skip the NFL’s annual owners’ meeting to stay in Ohio while team CEO Al Guido attended on his behalf.

He’s held the CEO title since 2008 and became majority owner in 2024. However, with his recent arrest, plea deal, and now league investigation, York’s summer has definitely not gone how anyone at 49ers headquarters expected.