Bold Drake Maye Prediction Throws Shade at Josh Allen After Patriots Address OL

Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo as the seventh overall pick in 2018, raw talent with a cannon arm but inconsistent college tape at Wyoming. His rookie year saw 52.8% completion, 2,074 yards, 10 TDs, and 12 interceptions, rough by NFL standards. Two MVP seasons later, he’s an electrifying presence. Drake Maye, in contrast, skipped the rough edges. The third overall pick in 2024 from North Carolina led the NCAA in total offense and posted a 66.6% completion rate with 2276 yards, 15 TDs, and 10 interceptions as a rookie. Hence, Buffalo’s star didn’t just nod, he once laid down a heartwarming praise for the young man.

“I think Drake is super talented, he’s one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league,” Allen told Sports Illustrated. “I’ve spent some time around him. he exemplifies football. He’ll take it and run, he’ll throw it.” Allen’s respect is rooted in shared traits, size, dual-threat instincts, and character. That endorsement is fuel, not only highlighting Maye’s upside but also drawing a clear career line to where Allen once stood.

However, during the June 25 episode of Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, the analyst made huge claims. He said, “I expect him to get better. I think Drake May is way ahead of where Josh Allen was when he came into the NFL, and you have to remember how young Drake Maye is, I mean, he just turned or is about to turn 22.” While he made some outlandish comments, he forgot how things have changed in the league.

When Josh Allen entered the league, he faced the GOAT Tom Brady, who played for the Patriots then. Also, he just compared their rookie careers. But time is the ultimate factor that decides who’s going to end on the bright side. Sure, Maye has a big arm and runs extremely well for his size, just as Allen. But the Bills brought him in as their franchise QB, and he turned out to be great.

On the other hand, Maye has a long way to go. Even with all the factors on his side, the results determine your true place among the best. To make matters easy for him, the Patriots brought back their player, Mike Vrabel, as the head coach. He studied the flaws first and then made the changes.

Drake Maye gets offensive protection

Maye’s rookie year was a pressure nightmare: 34 sacks in 13 games, 158 total pressures per PFF. He suffered near-50% pressure rates in some weeks. Yet even then, Maye hung in there. Now, the AFC East franchise signed veteran OT Morgan Moses and drafted LSU’s Will Campbell to finally give him more protection.

The Patriots inked Moses to a 3-year, $24 million deal, part of their line overhaul. In 2024, he allowed just two sacks across 467 pass-blocking reps, a mere 3.4% pressure rate, far outperforming New England’s previous tackles. His veteran presence is strategic, consistent, and reliable. He helps anchor the right side, giving Drake Maye room to grow.

Not only the experience, but they also brought in some fresh energy. Left tackle Will Campbell was a top-graded prospect in 2024, but questions remain about his arm length and position fit. “I am a believer in Will Campbell at offensive tackle, but a contingency plan should be in place,” analyst Trevor Sikkema said. New England is betting that Campbell’s fundamentals and toughness will translate, but a snap misstep could move him inside.

Maye’s future isn’t defined by one offseason, but this one matters. With Allen’s praise, Maye’s early polish, plus a reinforced line, the collected effort could shift trajectory. Allen once started rough, now he’s a legend. Maye’s already ahead at Year 2. If everything clicks, New England might just watch another MVP emerge.