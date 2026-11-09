A home crowd can turn on a player in a matter of seconds, especially when the same mistake keeps showing up on the scoreboard. For Harrison Butker, the reaction at Arrowhead Stadium came during a game the Kansas City Chiefs went on to win comfortably. Yet the noise surrounding the veteran kicker was difficult to ignore. The moment also brought renewed attention to a position the Chiefs have rarely had to question during their recent run of success.

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“It’s part of it, you know. I mean, I’m booing myself sometimes. People are passionate; the fans are passionate,” Butker said while talking to the media, according to Sports Media 810 WHB. They want to win games. They want me to make kicks. I want to make kicks. It’s part of it. That’s what you sign up for, and I’ve got to be better.”

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The reaction followed a difficult sequence against the New York Jets on November 8. With seven seconds remaining in the first half, Butker lined up for a 56-yard field goal.

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The attempt hit the upright, but a defensive offside penalty against New York gave Kansas City another opportunity from five yards closer. Butker could not capitalize on the second chance either, sending his 51-yard attempt wide right as the first-half clock expired.

The misses brought loud boos from the Arrowhead crowd as the teams headed into the locker room. Kansas City eventually took control after halftime, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure a 35-12 victory. But the result did little to quiet the questions surrounding its kicker.

Butker’s struggles have become increasingly difficult to overlook. Through the Jets game, he had converted 12 of 19 field-goal attempts, leaving him with a 63.2% success rate.

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He had missed seven field goals, a career high, and was operating at the lowest conversion rate of his ten-year NFL career. He did, however, make all five of his extra-point attempts against New York.

The performance also followed another costly miss against Denver on November 1. Butker failed to convert a 54-yard attempt while Kansas City held a 24-21 lead.

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The Chiefs eventually lost 28-24 after Denver scored the winning touchdown. Those results have made every subsequent opportunity more important, particularly with the season moving forward and the margin for error narrowing.

Head coach Andy Reid did little to settle the uncertainty after the Jets game. Rather than waiting for reporters to raise the subject, Reid addressed Butker during his opening remarks and made it clear that the situation would be reviewed.

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“I’m sure I’ll be asked about Butker,” Reid told the reporters. “I’ll address that as we go throughout the week. I’ll look at everything, and no need to ask. That’ll be the answer that you get. I’m not making any decisions right now today.”

His response stopped short of confirming a change, but it also offered no immediate assurance that Butker would retain the job. That distinction matters because Kansas City has already brought another experienced kicker into the building.

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Chiefs have faced kicking changes before

On October 28, Kansas City brought Justin Tucker onto its practice squad, giving the team a possible alternative as Butker worked through a difficult run. Tucker, a five-time All-Pro, last appeared in a game in 2024.

He also served a ten-game suspension in 2025 under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. His arrival gives Kansas City another option to evaluate, but it does not mean the team has already decided to replace Butker.

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Following Tucker’s workout, special teams coordinator Dave Toub stood by Butker as the team’s kicker. Toub described the signing as additional security and competition, rather than an immediate change at the position. Tucker reportedly made all 30 of his kicks during the workout, but that performance alone does not confirm what role he will have on game day.

Kansas City’s history offers some context for how the franchise has handled changes at kicker. In September 2017, the team placed Cairo Santos on injured reserve because of a groin injury and signed Butker off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

Butker took over the starting role and eventually became one of the most dependable kickers in the league. That transition, however, was prompted by injury rather than a performance-based decision.

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A similar situation unfolded in 2022 when Butker sustained an ankle injury. Matt Ammendola filled in, but his missed field goal and extra point during the loss to the Indianapolis Colts contributed to the Chiefs moving on from him. Kansas City subsequently brought in Matthew Wright while Butker continued his recovery.

Again, the circumstances were different from the current situation, as the team was covering for an injured starter rather than weighing a change because of a prolonged dip in production.

That distinction makes the present situation particularly significant. Butker has been a central part of Kansas City’s success for years, and his track record gives the coaching staff reason to consider more than one difficult afternoon. At the same time, the numbers this season have put the team in a position where it cannot simply ignore the missed opportunities.

For now, Reid has left the decision open. Butker has acknowledged the frustration from the stands and accepted that he needs to improve, while Tucker remains available as another option on the practice squad.

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Whether Kansas City gives its longtime kicker another opportunity or makes a change will depend on what the coaching staff sees during the week.