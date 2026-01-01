Bradley Chubb Opens Up on Earning Nearly $5.2M After Getting Called Out by Baker Mayfield for Chasing Incentives

Essentials Inside The Story Baker Mayfield makes a wild claim after losing to the Dolphins in Week 17.

Bradley Chubb secures $900,000 in incentives and is in line to earn $5.2M in bonuses.

Chubb earns a major award following his strong performance against the Bucs.

Week 17 started great for the Miami Dolphins as they defeated the Bucs. But after the game, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield made some comments that set the internet ablaze. Now, Dolphins’ defensive end Bradley Chubb has clapped back.

The Week 17 game, while a low-scoring one, saw the Dolphins clinch the win by three points. During the post-game press conference, Baker Mayfield made some wild accusations. He claimed that the Miami Dolphins are playing only to earn incentives.

“They don’t seem to have an answer for what we were doing schematically, and then after that, you know, it’s the momentum shift, and when you’re playing a team that they got nothing to play for besides incentives that when you give them a little juice and momentum, that’s how they’re going to respond,” Mayfield said.

This might have struck a nerve on Bradley Chubb as his performance also earned him about $900,000 after he completed 8.5 sacks. Chubb responded to Mayfield during a recent interview.

“It’s all about finishing strong at the end of the day,” Chubb said.

He added that if things fall his way, they will, and if not, they won’t. Chubb stressed that the locker room is locked in, ready to work, and determined not to get swept by a division opponent. He also said mistakes from earlier losses need to be fixed by staying focused for all four quarters.

Chubb’s still keeping his $5.2 million bonus path alive. WR Mike Evans admitted the Buccaneers fell short, saying Miami played with urgency while Tampa did not. The Bucs managed only 17 points and faded late, which opened the door for the Dolphins to control the game. Not just bonuses, Chubb was rtacking up awards following the Bucs game.

Bradley Chubb earns AFC defensive player of the week after big night vs Buccaneers

Bradley Chubb had one of his best games of the season, and the NFL noticed. The Miami Dolphins pass rusher was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a strong showing in Week 17. His performance helped Miami secure a tight win and kept their defense in the spotlight.

Chubb finished the game with two sacks and a forced fumble. He caused constant pressure on Tampa Bay’s offense and made his biggest impact late, when Miami needed stops the most. It was a complete effort that changed the flow of the game.

This is the second time in Chubb’s career that he has won the weekly award. He first earned it in 2023 after posting three sacks in a lopsided win over the New York Jets. Sunday’s effort added another milestone to his season. Chubb became the third Dolphins defender to win the honor this season, joining Jordyn Brooks and Rasul Douglas.