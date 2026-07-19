Brandon Aiyuk Attacks 49ers with “Power Plant” Jab; Claims Kyle Shanahan Wants Him Back

Brandon Aiyuk is back with yet another attack on the San Francisco 49ers. Until the team does away with him, it looks like the wide receiver will keep typing pointed comments on his Instagram stories. This one, however, was directed at a weird conspiracy theory surrounding the team.

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“I’m not returning to the power plant wtf 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣” Aiyuk posted on Instagram.

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Imago Credit: BA/@brandonaiyuk

Aiyuk took a swing at the 49ers’ practice facility, mocking it by its controversial nickname, the “Power Plant.” The name stems from an electrical substation right next to the building. The ‘Power Plant’ started as a joke, which blamed the substation as the culprit behind players getting injured.

In January this year, general manager John Lynch considered the theory was worth some thought, claiming that the team was going to “look into everything.” For the record, there is no proof that the substation is harming players.

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However, this might be a veiled attack by Brandon Aiyuk.

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He sustained injuries to both his ACL and MCL in 2024, ruling him out of the 2024 season prematurely. It was also found that he tore his meniscus. If the wide receiver does surprise himself and come back to the 49ers facility, he will risk getting injured in camp. And since he is adamant about playing in the future, he thought it best to stay away.

Aiyuk also believes Kyle Shanahan wants him back on the team.

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“Coach wants me to come back so I can draw all the coverage and make it easy for the guys that remind him of himself from back in his heyday 👎🤣🙍‍♂️🗑️” Aiyuk posted another Instagram story.

That said, neither Shanahan nor the 49ers have confirmed anything close to that.

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It’s a strange thing to claim, too, considering Lynch has previously made it known there is no scope of Aiyuk playing another snap for the team, even if they aren’t rushing to make his exit official.

At this point, reconciliation seems off the table, but San Francisco still hasn’t cut him loose. Whether he’ll draw any real interest, in free agency or via trade, is a mystery. And his social media habits certainly aren’t doing him any favors.

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“He continues to nuke his job prospects at this point,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter earlier this month. “I’ve talked to several teams about Brandon Aiyuk, trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. Is there any sort of sound strategy he’s employing here? And they can’t think of anything other than this is just sort of insensible.”

Aiyuk has his heart set on the Washington Commanders. However, they would only get involved if they’re confident he’s fit both physically and emotionally after the 49ers release him, according to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala.

Right now, it’s tough to picture anyone lining up to sign him before 2026 kicks off.