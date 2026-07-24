Brandon Aiyuk Buys Luxurious $10M Washington Property Amid Commanders Rumors

The speculation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk’s potential move to the Washington Commanders has yet another development. After months of swirling trade rumors and his recent, highly publicized grievances with the San Francisco 49ers, the disgruntled wide receiver has made a move that’s worth talking about.

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“Brandon Aiyuk Acquires $10m [Loudoun] County (VA) Estate 📈,” Aiyuk declared through an Instagram Story featuring a picture of himself.

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Imago Credit: Brandon Aiyuk/@ba via Instagram

“Right around the corner from bro n sis 🫣🙄😃♥️,” Aiyuk wrote in another Instagram Story, highlighting the intent behind his purchase.

Coincidentally (or not?), the Commanders’ practice facility is also located in Loudoun County.

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Even though there are no reports of the Commanders being remotely interested in Aiyuk, the wide receiver is thinking ahead. He plans to sign with the team the day after the 49ers release him, and then he’ll show the world “who’s capping.” In his eyes, Aiyuk is the “best WR in the world,” and Washington is the “best team in the world.”

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The rumor mill continues spinning about Aiyuk’s potential move to the Commanders because of existing connections. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is his college teammate, and General Manager Adam Peters was the assistant general manager at San Francisco until this year. And Aiyuk has constantly bombarded his followers with claims of joining the Commanders.

He claimed that “the gig is up” in one of his posts and pushed the fans to get their tickets from Commanders.com in another.

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However, it’s easier said than done for Aiyuk. He has been put on the reserve/left squad list and hasn’t played a down since 2024, when he injured himself. While he has to wait for the 49ers to release or trade him, Aiyuk cannot play before he applies for reinstatement. Only when the NFL Commissioner gives him the green light would the wide receiver be able to suit up in burgundy and gold.

Even though Aiyuk’s antics on social media should have teams steer clear of signing him, former cornerback Richard Sherman thought that the Commanders could still make a gamble and onboard the wide receiver. However, the stunt he pulled at San Francisco last year is something that deserves more attention.

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“What happens when the ball doesn’t go his way a couple times? When things aren’t going his way? ” Sherman said on his podcast. “It can go real bad, real fast.”

Aiyuk has made San Francisco his No. 1 villain this offseason, even though it was he who missed rehab last year, failed to show up at camp, and ghosted the team completely. In the past few weeks, he’s claimed San Francisco hasn’t paid him anything since November, and that the team was “stupid,” “dumb,” and “scared.”

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If things go awry at Washington, who knows, they’d end up replacing the Niners as his arch-nemesis.