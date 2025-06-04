Brandon Aiyuk Causes Drama at 49ers by Sharing Andy Reid’s Controversy Amid Contract Tensions

For more than a year, Brandon Aiyuk has been like a volcano in San Francisco. Ready to erupt at any moment. Aiyuk has had a rocky relationship with the team at best. Because of a contract dispute that lasted most of the 2024 offseason, followed by a disappointing injury-riddled campaign. The wide receiver cost the 49ers $120 million over four years. But he only managed 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns. He eventually injured his ACL and MCL in Week 7.

But even before the injury, he had already made headlines. He unfollowed the team on social media. Posted vaguely that he was unwelcome, and put off a possible trade to New England, Pittsburgh, or Cleveland. And now? Just as the 49ers front staff was attempting to move past the turmoil and start over, Aiyuk ripped the wound again, with a single Instagram story.

NFL reporter Chase Senior saw the similarity in Aiyuk’s post and posted it on X. “49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk posted this photo on his Instagram story. For those who don’t know this story: In August of 2005, as Terrell Owens was looking for a new contract, Andy Reid suspended him after the two got into an argument at Eagles training camp. That same day, TO then started doing a workout on his driveway in New Jersey and started answering questions, shirtless, while doing situps.” Aiyuk’s Instagram tale was more than a throwback. The message was obvious: ‘Do you recall what happened to Terrell Owens? It might happen once again.’

The visual isn’t innocent. TO was suspended during that 2005 meltdown. He made public taunts at Donovan McNabb. A confrontation with Hugh Douglas in the locker room. And a verbal duel with the Eagles’ management staff. That’s what Chase is trying to point at, and it makes total sense. “TO only played 7 games that season, was suspended by the Eagles, released by the team in March, then he signed with the Cowboys. Regardless of how you slice it up, Aiyuk is stirring up controversy and causing drama with this post.”

Andy Reid had justified this decision by claiming, “A large number of situations that accumulated over a long period of time, during which Terrell had been warned repeatedly about the consequences of his actions.” The rivalry was so explosive that even McNabb, who is usually quiet, openly stated, “Obviously it is tough losing a guy of his caliber, his ability, but I think we might be better off.” To be honest, every level of the organization is affected when your quarterback and wide receiver stop communicating. And now, over two decades later, Brandon Aiyuk is bringing that same incident back into the spotlight. As he finds himself in a stalemate with a team led by Kyle Shanahan, another tough guy who shares Reid’s style.

The cost of indecision: How the 49ers let a contract spiral into chaos

Aiyuk’s post wasn’t made in a vacuum; Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk helped to spark the ongoing trade rumors. On 93.7 The Fan, Florio made it crystal clear: “The 49ers would love to unload Brandon Aiyuk’s contract on the Steelers.” Given the circumstances, the sentiment is not surprising. The 49ers tried to shop Aiyuk last offseason.

Before finally re-signing, he had brief flirtations with the Patriots, Browns, and Steelers. He even commented on a post of JPA Football on a report of his trade. “But I thought the Niners was never tryna trade me?” However, the 49ers reportedly lost patience with his indecisiveness and antics, including those notorious social media hints. Because of this, they rushed to sign contracts with Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, and George Kittle before the locker room was disrupted by another summer drama.

Due to Aiyuk’s $22.85 million roster bonus, a trade would be financially challenging but not impossible. Despite having DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh’s wide receiver room remains thin. The Steelers might call again if San Francisco lowers the asking price from a year ago. And Aiyuk’s most recent post might be a last caution to the teams: signing him could result in more than simply yards and touchdowns. It may have baggage. And if things continue this way, Brandon Aiyuk may be working out alone much more, much like Terrell Owens.