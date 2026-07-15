Brandon Aiyuk Has Reportedly “Scared Off” Commanders Over Social Media Antics Amid 49ers WR’s Uncertain Future

Brandon Aiyuk wants to suit up for the Washington Commanders as soon as possible. However, everything that he’s done online in the past month or so might have cost him that opportunity, according to Adam Schefter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I honestly believe that he [Brandon Aiyuk] has scared off teams like Washington,” Schefter said on NFL on ESPN. ” I think they’re looking at these social media posts, repeated social media posts where he’s blasting the Niners, where he’s criticizing Jayden Daniels, and they’re saying, ‘Is this the kind of guy that we want to bring in right now and have a part of our franchise? Is this what we want to do?’ And my guess more often than not would be, no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an Instagram story, tagging Jayden Daniels, Aiyuk said, “You’re on my team now. You follow my rules. Boy, I’m a grown a– man, boy. You’re gonna ​have to start running behind your mama.”

The comment came after Daniels, who played with Aiyuk one season at Arizona State, was seen laughing as a fan cursed Aiyuk. While the wide receiver has constantly expressed his desire to be his teammate in the Commanders, the quarterback has shown no such excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said at a presser in May. “That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

Brandon Aiyuk is not reported to have interests from any other teams, either. That might be the case indefinitely, thanks to Aiyuk’s controversial posts on social media. He called the 49ers “scared” to release him, and that the team was “stupid” and “dumb.” He’d also taken shots at 49ers general manager John Lynch and his former agent, Ryan Williams, calling them “weirdos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Aiyuk also roped in the NFL Players Association into the drama.

“When members of the union that is in place to help players are lying/withholding information from a player on behalf of the team alongside a certified agent.. That’s some straight BS!!!” he wrote in an Instagram story. “Some players have no other place to go for information or help, and are relying on the union to help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also the stunt he pulled in San Francisco, which might keep teams away. Aiyuk infamously remained absent from rehab sessions last year, which would have tended to a 2024 injury he suffered soon after signing a four-year, $120 million contract in late August. However, because the WR failed to comply with his contractual obligations, the 49ers voided the guaranteed money for the 2026 season.

In December, the team placed him on the reserve/left squad list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiyuk still has a simple way to continue his NFL career. He needs to apply for reinstatement and report to the 49ers’ training camp on July 25. If he does that, the team must decide what to do before Sept. 1, when a $24.9 million bonus is due.

The 49ers are unlikely to keep him because they would have to pay that bonus, and could release him before that date. If Aiyuk reports, there’s a chance he gets hurt before the season starts, which would force the 49ers to pay the amount tied to any injury guarantee. But since Lynch said last year that Aiyuk has “played his last down” as a 49er, it looks like it’s only a matter of time before he gets cut.