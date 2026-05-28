“Out of My Control”: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels On His Best Friend’s Future Amid Trade Rumors

Questions continue to swirl around Brandon Aiyuk’s uncertain NFL future deep into the offseason. Aiyuk’s longtime friend Jayden Daniels made one thing clear this week: his relationship with the former San Francisco 49ers receiver goes far beyond football. As to where Aiyuk eventually lands, Daniels admitted the situation was something he couldn’t influence.

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“I don’t know. I don’t have a sense on it,” Daniels said when asked about Aiyuk’s future following practice. “That is my brother, and we have a personal relationship, but his football future, that’s out of my control.”

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The comments immediately drew attention because Daniels and Aiyuk share a long history. This dates back to their time at Arizona State. The pair had an explosive 2019 season. They combined for 1,192 yards and 8 touchdowns. Aiyuk translated this success into a first-round selection with the 49ers the next year. And amidst speculations surrounding Aiyuk’s future, DC being his potential next stop makes logical sense.

That connection extends beyond the players themselves. Commanders general manager Adam Peters previously spent years in San Francisco’s front office as assistant general manager.

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While Daniels will probably have a say on what happens with Aiyuk regarding the Commanders, he’s still not entirely established in the league. So his comments about it being out of his control are prudent. As Aiyuk is an unusual player with a spotty history, the front office and Commanders HC Dan Quinn will have the final say on this. But they should give it a long look, as Aiyuk does feel like a natural fit with what the team needs at this point.

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The Commander’s receiving room lacks a reliable target for Daniels outside of Terry McLaurin. Adding Aiyuk would completely transform the offensive outlook for the Commanders, as McLaurin and Aiyuk would form a potent 1-2 punch.

Aiyuk’s last 18 months in San Francisco have been turbulent. The receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the 2024 season. He has not appeared in a game since October 2024. The 49ers later voided guaranteed money remaining on his contract after the relationship between the player and organization deteriorated during his rehab process. Aiyuk completely ghosted the 49ers throughout the offseason and season in 2025.

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This comes after Aiyuk had an outstanding 2023 where he went off for 1,342 yards and 7 TD’s. He parlayed that into a 4-year $120 million extension with the Niners in the offseason. All of that seems like ancient history with what has transpired since.

The 49ers continue to play coy and navigate this very unusual situation. Meanwhile, Aiyuk remains one of the last few notable pieces still available in the NFL landscape. And the question of where he will suit up in 2026 continues to remain a mystery.

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Brandon Aiyuk remains in limbo as the 49ers keep trade options open

Back in January, in the postseason press conference, general manager John Lynch said it was “safe to say” Aiyuk had likely played his final snap for the Niners. But months later, Aiyuk still remains on the roster. San Francisco’s front office is looking to squeeze any last value from the entire saga. But months into the summer, there’s been no movement on that front.

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“No new update right now,” Lynch said following the 2026 NFL Draft. “We’re available. Give us a call.” He later added that the team was not in a rush to release Aiyuk.

That stance largely comes down to timing and salary-cap hits. Trading Aiyuk before June 1 would leave San Francisco carrying nearly $30 million in dead money for the 2026 season. A post-June 1 move would significantly reduce the financial hit this year. The latter move would spread portions of the impact into future years.

At the same time, the 49ers appear increasingly prepared to move forward without him. San Francisco added veteran receiver Mike Evans this offseason.

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While the Commanders are still viewed as the most logical option for Aiyuk. A team like the New England Patriots also makes sense since they lost Stefon Diggs. And if the Eagles do end up trading away AJ Brown, they could look at bolstering their offense with Aiyuk.

For now, though, Daniels’ answer may best summarize the situation itself. The friendship remains intact. Their football future together remains clouded in uncertainty.