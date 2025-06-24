Brandon Aiyuk Sets Record Straight on 49ers’ Trade Attempts & Sends Clear Message to Kyle Shanahan

The Brandon Aiyuk–49ers saga just won’t end. For the second straight offseason, the star receiver and the front office keep playing this awkward game—public smiles, private tension, and cryptic social media posts. GM John Lynch swears everything’s fine, then Aiyuk drops another hint that it’s not. Lynch admitted contract talks got messy last year. He claimed they ‘hugged it out,’ but Aiyuk’s actions since suggest that the hug didn’t fix much. The drama keeps cycling: Lynch reassures, Aiyuk posts something shady, and fans overanalyze. Rinse, repeat.

Now, Brandon’s latest comments have turned up the heat again. This time, he’s not just hinting, he’s calling out the team’s past moves in a way that’s hard to ignore. And let’s just say… his version of events doesn’t match the Niners’ usual spin. Aiyuk just pulled back the curtain on how messy things really got this offseason.

During a YouTube live session, the star receiver didn’t hold back, “They was talking bout trading me while I was off p**cocets / muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed! Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks—ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀.” Ouch!

This wasn’t just a throwaway comment—it was a direct shot at the 49ers’ front office. Brandon’s been with San Francisco since they drafted him 25th overall in 2020, and he’s been a key piece of their explosive offense. But after signing a massive $120M extension last August, his 2024 season ended brutally in Week 7 with a torn ACL and MCL. While rehabbing, Aiyuk caught wind of trade rumors, and he’s not letting it slide.

His message? Try to dump me when I’m injured? Good luck with that. The 49ers haven’t responded yet, but this adds fuel to the ongoing tension. Aiyuk’s proven he’s worth the money when healthy (just ask the Cardinals—he torched them for 147 yards in Week 5). Now, he’s making sure the team remembers it too.

Brandon Aiyuk’s unfinished business with Kyle Shanahan

Brandon Aiyuk isn’t just calling out trade rumors—he’s sending a direct message to Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ brass. That YouTube rant? It wasn’t just about front-office gossip. It was a warning shot, “They wanna play cool now? Nah f— no, I want that smoke still.” Translation: This isn’t over. Brandon’s frustration makes sense. The 27-year-old was balling out in 2023 (1,342 yards, 7 TDs) and finally got paid last summer. Then 2024 happened—contract drama, a slow start, and boom, a torn ACL in Week 7.

While he was stuck rehabbing, rumors swirled that the Niners might ship him off. Even with GM John Lynch later downplaying trade talks, the damage was done. Now, Shanahan’s walking a tightrope. At June minicamp, he played it safe, “He’s making his way back… good to have him out today.” But everyone knows the truth—Aiyuk’s health is the X-factor for this offense. With Deebo Samuel gone, the Niners need their WR at 100%. The problem is, he’s still grinding through rehab. Realistically, he might miss practice camp. The goal? Get him ready for a playoff push, even if it takes all season.

Lynch may spin Aiyuk’s recovery progress however he likes, but that misses the bigger picture. The wideout’s clearly still stung by how the organization handled things during his lowest moment. Let’s not sugarcoat it – when he’s healthy and clicking, nobody on that roster stretches defenses like he does. So what’s next? Brandon’s not letting this slide, whether it’s more social media jabs or a silent treatment, the tension’s brewing. And Shanahan? He’s stuck between rehab updates and repairing a relationship that’s still fractured.

Now the ball’s in San Francisco’s court. They can continue to provide polite updates about his rehab (“making his way back… good to have him out today”), but what Aiyuk needs is to feel valued. With Deebo gone, this offense will live or die by his (and Christian McCaffrey‘s) comeback. The question isn’t just when he’ll return – it’s whether this brewing frustration will fuel him or fracture the relationship further.