Brawl Breaks Out Between 49ers and Raiders Fans Outside Levi’s Stadium, Leaving Multiple People Unconscious

49ers vs. Raiders rivalry game ended up in a big mess. The Raiders lost the game with a 38-17 score, but a fight broke out among both teams’ fans, which raised major safety concerns for the league.

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According to a New York Post report by Grant Young, an Instagram user named @frisco_phillyb4x shared a video of a big fight involving several people after the 49ers-Raiders game outside Levi’s Stadium. The video showed fans fighting in a parking lot, while some people lay unconscious on the ground. One person also appeared to have badly twisted legs.

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The video showed one fan knocking another person unconscious. However, the attacker was then knocked out himself. Another person came over and punched the unconscious fan several times while he was still on the ground. Several clips of the fight later spread across social media.

The identities of the people involved have not been revealed. There is also no information about whether anyone suffered serious injuries or needed medical treatment after the fight.

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KDKA Pittsburgh 100.1FM/AM1020’s Colin Dunlap also raised concern over the horrific incident, sharing the video.

“I’m totally lost how you can behave like this – especially over a game and fan allegiance,” Dunlap said on X. “It makes zero sense.”

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The San Francisco 49ers and the then-Oakland Raiders had a history of violent clashes between their fans. One major incident happened on August 20, 2011, after a preseason game between the teams. According to ABC News, the violence included two shootings in the parking lot and an assault inside the stadium.

The shootings left three men injured, and all three were taken to the hospital. Two of them were initially in life-threatening condition, but their health later improved to fair, according to San Francisco General Hospital.

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There was also violence inside the stadium. A man was beaten unconscious in a bathroom, while videos showed several fans fighting in the stands. One video also showed a Raiders fan holding a beer and shouting at 49ers players from the front row. This raises nothing but fan safety concerns.

The NFL had already taken steps to protect fans before the 2011 incidents. On August 5, 2008, the league and all 32 teams introduced a fan code of conduct to make stadiums safer and more enjoyable. It asked fans to behave responsibly and avoid fighting, using abusive language, drinking too much, throwing objects onto the field, or harassing supporters of the opposing team.

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The rules also gave teams the power to remove fans who broke them without offering a refund. Those fans could also lose their tickets to future games. This meant the NFL had already established rules to deal with unruly fans and protect others attending games.

Apart from that, the Raiders’ struggles also made headlines.

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How Bad Were the Raiders Against the 49ers?

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled throughout the game against the San Francisco 49ers. They gained only 240 yards, while the 49ers managed 414. The Raiders also found it difficult to run the ball, gaining just 24 yards compared with San Francisco’s 190.

Turnovers made things even worse for Las Vegas. The Raiders threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles, giving the ball away five times. The 49ers committed just one turnover.

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On top of it, the Raiders only managed 14 first downs, while the 49ers recorded 27. San Francisco controlled the ball for more than 38 minutes, compared with just under 22 minutes for Las Vegas.

The inconsistency made things worse for the team. Even the Raiders head coach pointed it out.

“The game has to be balanced,” said Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak postgame. “You can be a running and throwing team [and] when you’re throwing it every time, that’s not easy.”

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Although the Raiders gained 216 passing yards, their three interceptions hurt the team. They also failed to stop the 49ers’ running game, allowing them to gain 190 rushing yards. San Francisco also kept moving the ball by successfully converting most of its third- and fourth-down attempts, giving its offense more chances to score.

Now, the team will face the Seahawks next week on Sunday.