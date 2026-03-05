Breaking Down the Rams’ Past 10 First-Round Draft Picks After Sending the 29th Pick to the Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Since 2016, the Rams have only used their own first-round pick twice

Matthew Stafford has been the most impactful trade for the Rams to this date

Brandin Cooks was acquired for a first-rounder

The Los Angeles Rams just traded away another first-round pick for a star player, this time sending the 29th overall pick in 2026 to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

This isn’t anything new for the Rams. Since 2016, they’ve used their first-round pick just twice. This way of roster building can come back to bite a team, and for a while, Los Angeles was struggling to get over the hump. But this has also helped them build their 2022 Super Bowl roster and has kept them competitive since.

While the Rams do still have a draft pick in this draft, thanks to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, it made us wonder: How have all their first-round trades worked out?

2016-2017: Trade Up to No. 1 Overall to Draft Jared Goff

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2019 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 03 Super Bowl LIII – Rams v Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon190203419

In 2016, the Rams used their 2016 and 2017 first-round picks in a trade with the Tennessee Titans to trade up for the first overall pick. They used it to draft Jared Goff. The Former Cal quarterback had all the makings of being an NFL quarterback and played well during his time in Los Angeles.

In five seasons with the Rams, Goff threw for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns. The veteran quarterback had a 42-27 record during his time with the Rams and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018.

While Goff was never able to win the big game with the Rams, he was used as an asset in a trade we’ll get to later.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams Receive: 2016 first-round pick (1st overall), 2016 fourth-round pick, 2016 sixth-round pick

Tennessee Titans Receive: 2016 first-round pick (15th overall), 2016 second-round pick, 2016 second-round pick, 2016 third-round pick, 2017 first-round pick, 2017 third-round pick

2018: Traded for WR Brandin Cooks

USA Today via Reuters Oct 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) exits the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In 2018, the Rams traded the 23rd overall pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The veteran receiver played two seasons in Los Angeles, logging 1,204 yards and 5 touchdowns in his first season before an underwhelming 2019 showing. In his second season, Cooks only logged 583 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With an underperforming season in 2019, the Rams would trade Cooks to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in 2020. Despite his short stint in Los Angeles, Cooks played a big part in helping the Rams reach the Super Bowl in 2018.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams receive: WR Brandin Cooks, 2018 fourth-round pick

New England Patriots receive: 2018 first-round pick, 2018 sixth-round pick

2019: Traded Down with the Falcons for More Draft Capital

Imago Taylor Rapp, source, IG

In 2019, the Rams needed more draft capital and traded away their first-round pick (31st overall) to the Falcons. Los Angeles received the Falcons seocnd-round pick (45th overall), using it to select safety Taylor Rapp. The Rams also sent a sixth-round pick in this trade in return for Atlanta’s third-round pick. With the third-round pick, Los Angeles drafted cornerback David Long.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams Receive: 2019 second-round pick, 2019 third-round pick

Atlanta Falcons Receive: 2019 first-round pick, 2019 sixth-round pick

2020-2021: Traded for CB Jalen Ramsey

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during open practice at SoFi Stadium on June 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In the midst of a lackluster season a year after losing the Super Bowl, the Rams would go all in, trading their 2020 and 2021 first-round picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ramsey spent four seasons with the Rams, earning Pro Bowl honors in three of them and being named First-Team All-Pro twice. Ramsey played a large part in Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory in 2021, logging 4 interceptions and a forced fumble.

The veteran cornerback would spend one more season on the Rams after their Super Bowl win, before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in a trade for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams Receive: CB Jalen Ramsey

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive: 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick

2022-2023: Traded for QB Matthew Stafford

Imago January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAt139 20260104_aaa_t139_045 Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/IsixPhotosx

In 2021, the Rams traded Goff, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Detroit Lions for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. It was an unusual trade, containing a quarterback swap and multiple first-round picks several years out.

The trade was an immediate payoff for Los Angeles, with Stafford leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first season. The veteran quarterback is entering his sixth season with the Rams, earning two Pro Bowl selections, the 2025 MVP award, and First-Team All-Pro honors.

This will go down as one of the most even trades in recent NFL history. While the Rams were able to win a Super Bowl, the Lions used the picks to build their roster up and have also been contenders.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams Receive: QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions Receive: QB Jared Goff, 2021 third-round pick, 2022-first round pick, 2023 first-round pick

2024: Draft OLB Jared Verse

Imago Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse 8 reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. /Cal Media East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241222_zma_c04_603 Copyright: xChristopherxSzagolax

For the first time since 2016, Los Angeles used their first-round pick, this time selecting outside linebacker Jared Verse 19th overall.

Verse has quickly become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. In two seasons, Verse has logged 12 sacks, forced 5 fumbles, and been named to two Pro Bowls. Verse also won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The former Florida State edge rusher has earned his status as a first-round selection and has filled in nicely for the Rams, who lost Aaron Donald to retirement in 2024.

2025: Traded Down with the Falcons for More Draft Capital

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams OTA May 28, 2025 Woodland Hills, CA, USA Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson 18 at press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Woodland Hills Rams Practice Facility California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250528_lbm_al2_037

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons called up the Rams with interest in trading back into the first round. Los Angeles agreed, moving down 20 spots to the second-round so Atlanta could draft edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The Rams would use the second-round selection they received on standout tight end Terrance Ferguson.

The Rams would receive three total picks in this trade, including a 2026 first-round pick.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams Receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 first-round pick

Atlanta Falcons Receive: 2025 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick

2026: Two First-Round Picks, Used 29th overall to Trade for CB Trent McDuffie

Imago Trent McDuffie

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After their draft trade of 2025, the Rams entered the 2026 draft with two first-round picks. To no one’s surprise, they’ve already made a trade. The Rams are keeping Atlanta’s first-round pick, 13th overall, but are trading 29th overall to the Chiefs in exchange for McDuffie.

Los Angeles traded four total draft picks in the move for the All-Pro cornerback, but still have possession of a 2026 first-round pick and their 2027 first-round pick.

Full Trade

Los Angeles Rams Receive: CB Trent McDuffie

Kansas City Chiefs Receive: 2026 first-round pick, 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 third-round pick