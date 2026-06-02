Breaking Down Why the Myles Garrett Trade Works for Both the Rams and Browns

The NFL world is in a frenzy following the news of the Los Angeles Rams trading for the Cleveland Browns’ two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. The Rams are sending over Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse and a 2027 first-round pick, with other draft compensation still being discussed.

This trade alters the entire Rams’ season and Garrett’s career. For the Browns, it helps them get younger and more capital to attack this rebuild head-on. Believe it or not, Garrett is a Ram out of all teams. A team that just went on a run to the NFC championships, and was a couple of plays from winning it. It, weirdly, makes sense for both sides.

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Here’s why

Los Angles Rams

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

As previously mentioned, the Rams were a game away from making the Super Bowl. They’re clearly in a “win now” mode, especially with reigning MVP quaterback Matthew Stafford, who doesn’t have a lot of time left. Garrett is in his prime and just broke the single-season sack record with 23 this past season. As good as Verse has been for the Rams, Garrett exceeds him by a wide margin.

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The Rams’ defense as a whole was one of the better pass-rush units throughout the year. This team ranked fifth in quarterback pressure percentage with 38 and averaged 21 quaterback pressures a game during the regular season. That number jumped to 27 in the postseason, with Verse leading the team with 20 total.

Not only is he more dominant off the edge, but he’ll free up other edge rushers for the Rams. Garrett gets double-teamed on more than 55 percent of his snaps, giving Braden Fiske, Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart more one-on-one opportunities.

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 30: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 on the field before the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on November 30, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 49ers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130001

The ironic part of all this is that Rams general manager Les Snead got pushback for drafting quarterback Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft. The move was confusing at the time because the Rams were a play away from beating the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. Why draft for the future? Now all that criticism can be put to bed.

Frick them picks.

It’s the motto the Rams have lived by under Snead. Now they leave this offseason with Trent McDuffie, Garrett and a quaterback of the future.

Not bad.

Cleveland Browns

Imago Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse 8 reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. /Cal Media East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241222_zma_c04_603 Copyright: xChristopherxSzagolax

Everyone will be quick to criticize Brown for making a move like this.

Honestly, it makes sense.

The Browns are clearly in a rebuilding window, and Garrett doesn’t fit their timeline. It’s the same reason the Las Vegas Raiders tried to trade star edge-rusher Maxx Crisby earlier this offseason. If a star player doesn’t fit the team’s timeline, why keep them around? It’s a question Browns general manager Andrew Berry asked himself, and he ended up making the move.

A key part of all of this was the Browns’ modifying Garrett’s contract to delay the option bonuses until seven days before the start of the regular season. It made it easier for him to trade, which enabled the Rasm to come calling.

The compensation isn’t final yet, but the Browns get Verse, who has led the NFL in total quarterback pressures the past two seasons with 189 (Reg+Post). He won the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and is on track to become one of the league’s best as an edge rusher. He fits the Browns’ rebuild timeline and can develop alongside other young players like Mason Graham.

The 2027 first-round pick is the other intriguing part of this. It’ll likely be a late first-round pick, but the 2027 draft is being hyped as one of the best in recent memory. The Browns will have two first-round picks in back-to-back drafts, giving Berry the ammunition to build up this roster.

What should excite Browns fans the most is how this team has drafted in the past two years. Not only do they have the past two NFL Rookie Defensive Players of the Year in Verse and Carson Schwesinger. But they have other young players in Harold Fannin, Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion.

Cleveland is a young team with a lot of upside. Add Verse, who’s one of the league’s best young players. Add two more first-round picks in 2027.

The Browns could be a dangerous team in a couple of years.