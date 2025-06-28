Breece Hall Already Discussed Secret Future Plan With Garrett Wilson as ‘Undervalued’ Jets RB’s Contract Runs Out

So far, the vibe around Gang Green this offseason is clear—they’re trying to ditch the whole “rebuilding” label for good. The City That Never Sleeps hasn’t exactly bought into it, especially after the front office let go of nearly every seasoned vet on the roster. Meanwhile, the Jets are showing some long-term love to their 2022 draft stars. Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are already in early talks for extensions. But there’s a twist—Breece Hall, the third gem from that same draft class, is still waiting. No major contract buzz around him yet, and time is ticking as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Still, over the weekend, Jets’ #20 gave the fans something hopeful to hold on to. Speaking during Fanatics Fest in NYC, the Jets’ RB1 gave a peek into his mindset heading into 2025. “I’m happy. I’m in a good headspace. (Aaron Glenn), he tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear… It feels good not to be in a rebuild. We’re still in a win-now situation,” Hall said. His confidence clearly hasn’t wavered, even if his contract situation remains a question mark.

However, when things got a little deeper than just team outlooks, that’s when Hall also spilled some tea. On a Get Got Pod, Hall opened up a bit more about private conversations with his core guys: Wilson and Sauce. The topic came up after Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson reflected on their locker room talks during their Seattle days. That’s when Hall casually admitted, yeah, he’s been having those chats, too.

“It’s been since my rookie year, me, Garrett [Wilson], Sauce [Gardner], like we were brought into the position of like y’all don’t really have time to be groomed,” Hall shared. “If we’re going to be good, it’s going to be because of y’all. Y’all got to play now. Y’all got to be a product now. So we talked about it. We talked about the ups and downs. We’ve had conversations that only stay between us that we don’t let get out, get outside of anywhere.”

Looking ahead, it’s likely Hall plays out his final year in The Meadowlands. Whether he secures a new deal depends entirely on which version of #20 we see. If it’s rookie-year Hall, the Jets might open their wallets. If it’s last season’s hit-or-miss version, where Hall had 209 carries for 876 yards and scored 8 touchdowns in 16 games, then the front office could start exploring other options. For now, though, Aaron Glenn sounds all in on him returning as the Jets’ #20.

Breece Hall gets clarity amidst increasing chatter

To be honest, here is what’s quietly frustrating Breece Hall. He’s the one from that 2022 class who hasn’t gotten the same shine. Now, the big question about Hall’s future has split the Big Apple. Yeah, that’s true! The SB Nation noted a 52 to 48 split. 52% of the Jets fans believe Hall will be a Gang Green member beyond 2025. But to add to the wound, 48% of the voters are still doubting that. Is this undervaluation? Maybe. Though fans are keeping track on his contract situation, so, maybe they are reading the room.

Guess that’s why it’s all going down for Hall, especially with all the trade talks. The Gang Green wasn’t being too kind to its RB1. “I mean, I was seeing it just like everybody else was seeing it,” Hall admitted, opening up about how those rumors really hit him.

“But if people feel like you’re not doing your job, you’re going to be replaced. It didn’t happen… AG called me and told me he wanted me to be here. So, you know, for me, that meant a lot. I’m here, I’m here to work and ready to do my job, I’m proving that I deserve to be here.”

Now, that call from Aaron Glenn didn’t just clear the air—it gave Hall exactly what he needed. Coming off a tough season where he averaged just 4.2 yards a carry and 54.8 yards per game, the whispers started to feel louder. “Breece, do you think I want to trade you?” Glenn asked him straight up.

Naturally, Hall’s response was hesitant. “I don’t know.” But Glenn didn’t let the doubt linger. “Breece, I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be here. You’re going to be our running back.”

So now, with one year left on his rookie deal, Hall enters the 2025 season still chasing that elusive 1,000-yard mark and a Pro Bowl nod, while competing in a stacked Jets backfield. With Glenn behind him and a healthy knee, Hall’s got one last chance to prove the draft hype wasn’t a mistake.