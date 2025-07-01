Breece Hall Can’t Rest Easy With Game-Time in Jeopardy After Aaron Glenn’s Jets Roster Decision

NY Jets RB Breece Hall’s 2025 campaign feels like a high-stakes drama. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. Numbers matter. Yards, touches, production, all will determine his next payday. After a ‘down’ year in 2024, 876 yards, five rushing touchdowns, he’s preparing to come back strong this year. “We know Breece Hall is going to be the lead back for the Jets this year,” said Locked On Jets host John B on June 26. But the conversation around Hall isn’t just about the number of carries; it’s about timing and durability.

Hall, who signed a four-year, $9 million rookie deal in 2022 after being selected 36th overall, is entering Year 4 with everything to prove and very little guaranteed beyond this season. His 2025 cap hit is just $4.3 million. That’s bargain territory for a player still carrying WR2-level volume in the passing game and posting Pro Bowl-level flashes between the tackles. But don’t confuse his starter status with job security.

“I think, like, early in the season it makes sense to kind of split carries,” John B added. “You don’t want Breece to be worn out by getting too many carries early in the season.” Hall carried the ball 223 times in 2024, second-most among AFC East backs, and added 57 catches for 455 yards. He was, essentially, the offense. But down the stretch, production dipped.

Moreover, the Jets want fresher legs in November and December. “You have a three-man rotation that naturally limits the number of carries Breece is going to get,” John B said. “It helps keep him fresh for October, November, December, and it also gives you a look at these guys.” But it also limits Hall’s game time.

So it makes sense that the offseason stirred up whispers about trade interest, which Hall didn’t dodge. “I was seeing it just like everybody else,” he admitted. But he also revealed something more personal. Jets HC Aaron Glenn picked up the phone. “Breece, you think I want to trade you? I don’t want to trade you. I want you to be here. You’re going to be here. You’re our running back,” Glenn told him.

If Hall finds his 2023 form, 994 total yards in just 11 starts post-ACL, he’ll shut the door on the timeshare.

Breece Hall faces tough competition in 2025

Aaron Glenn’s roster decision has changed the flow of 2025. John B confirmed it and added, “It’ll be between two second-year guys, two guys the Jets drafted on Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Now, Aaron Glenn has said the Jets like all three backs that they have on their team, and he said that they’re going to use all three.”

Breece Hall has two direct competitors. Built like a linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 235 lbs, Braelon Allen brings a level of physicality that Hall doesn’t. His 2024 rookie stats were modest: 334 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 4.1 YPC, but the flashes were there.

If Hall is the artist and Allen the hammer, Isaiah Davis is the wildcard. Drafted in the 6th round in 2024 from South Dakota State, Davis is the least experienced but potentially the most efficient. He had a quiet rookie year with 30 catches for 174 yards and 1 TD. But it’s all about timing.

“Once you get deeper into the year, there are only so many carries to go around,” John B said. “The games become more important, and you try to maximize your offense. That means the best guys see the field more frequently.” If Allen or Davis can average over 4.2 per carry and convert third downs in live reps, Hall will have to adjust his rhythm.

However, he’s been here before, coming off injury, facing doubters, carrying the offense when no one else could. This year, the stakes are different. That’s why he has a direct tone. “I’ve got to prove that I am the guy every day,” he told reporters this spring. If this position battle feels more personal than most, it’s because it is. This isn’t just RB2 versus RB3. This is RB1 fighting to stay RB1 while two young wolves push from behind.