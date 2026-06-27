Brendan Sorbsy Banned From Playing in Another Football League After NFL Denies Supplemental Draft Entry

The year just keeps getting tougher for Brendan Sorsby. The NFL announced earlier this month that it would not hold a supplemental draft for the embattled QB, which is one big door closed. The Canadian Football League followed suit, and delivered another harsh news for Sorsby.

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The CFL, in a statement to USA Today, declared that Sorsby will not be allowed to play in the league.

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“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” the league said, per USA Today. “At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

Sorsby is now practically without any options to realize his professional career. Wherever he goes, the gambling scandal will follow him. And given the seriousness of the issue, nobody seems to be willing to roll the dice on the quarterback. Even though Sorsby would make a great addition to any team (as evidenced by his 7,208-yard, 60-touchdown haul) he’s become too big a PR red flag.

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The CFL’s 2026 schedule kicked off earlier this month and runs through mid-November, so the window was already tight to begin with. However, the league allows teams to add players during this time through open tryouts. If a team wants to do so, they can sign him directly or put them on their negotiation list.

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USA Today noted that Sorsby did not feature in the negotiation list of any team, which is frequently updated.

Sorsby’s team never publicly expressed interest in playing in the CFL. However, with two professional leagues barring him from entering, it looks like Sorsby would have to look at playing this year in junior college. He’s already given up his spot on the Texas Tech roster and dropped his case against the NCAA. The UFL might be an arena where Sorsby could try his luck, but the community already has an idea of how that could pan out.

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The former Texas Tech quarterback wagered more than $90,000 on thousands of bets throughout his college career. At least 40 of those bets were placed on Indiana Hoosiers games while he was still on the school’s roster. As a result, he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA. It made it clear he didn’t deserve a storybook senior season, which is part of why he skipped declaring for the 2026 draft in the first place.

However, Brendan Sorsby isn’t giving up just yet. His attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, told ESPN that skipping the supplemental draft entirely “is a violation of the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and the law.” Kessler’s team is planning to push the issue with the NFL Players’ Association.

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The quarterback has another way of realizing his football career, but it would still be a shot in the dark. Perhaps Sorsby could play this year in junior college, put in the work to treat his gambling addiction, and hope that the NFL (and other leagues) will be willing to give him a second chance in 2027. The onus of saving Sorsby’s career is all on him at this point.