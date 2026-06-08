Brendan Sorsby’s Eligibility Ruling Just Made the 2027 NFL Draft Class Even More Loaded

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby won his most recent court battle against the NCAA this morning.

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Sorsby stepped away from the Red Raiders program on Monday, April 27, to enter a treatment program for his gambling addiction. He placed over $90,000 in bets over four years through accounts in his name or under friends’ and family’s names.

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On Monday, June 8, Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby the injunction he wanted in his battle against the NCAA. It makes him eligible for the 2026 college football season. The news gives him clarity now, as he wondered if he could play for the Red Raiders in 2026 or had to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft in the summer.

Sorbsy is eligible, and he’ll be in a Red Raiders jersey, which sounds crazy to say, given the details of this trial, but what does it do for the 2027 NFL draft?

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3 Quarterbacks in Round 1

Imago November 29, 2025: Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby prepares to make a pass during the first quarter of a college football game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Fort Worth United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_375 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

The two top quaterback prospects for the 2027 NFL draft have been Texas’s Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore. With the news that Sorsby is eligible, his name is right in the conversation for the top quaterback in 2027.

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There have been reports over the past couple of weeks that Sorsby has been graded higher than Manning by NFL area scouts. Teams were getting ready for him to be a part of the supplemental draft, so they had to figure out what type of pick they’d be willing to give up.

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Sorsby started his career in Indiana, then transferred to Cincinnati and opted to spend his final season with Texas Tech. He’s started 31 games throughout that time, throwing for 7,189 yards, 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He has the arm to throw down the seam or vertically down the field, offering a dual-threat ability with his legs.

He was my No. 3 quarterback in 2027 before the news of him entering a treatment program broke, and he slides right back into that slot behind Moore for 2027. The news all but guarantees that three quarterbacks will be taken in the first round next year if NFL teams are comfortable with Sorsby’s off-the-field situation.

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If Sorsby performs well in Texas Tech’s offense, he could challenge Moore and Manning for QB1 discussions. Another productive season with improved decision-making and efficiency gives scouts a larger sample size than many of the quarterbacks expected to enter the 2027 draft.

Overall Talent for 2027 on the Rise

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby 2 looks to hand off during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_229 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cincinnati at Oklahoma State Oct 18, 2025 Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby 2 looks to hand off during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Stillwater Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWilliamxPurnellx 20251018_djc_pa6_229

If you pay attention to draft spaces or news in general, you’ve heard the 2027 class will be generational and loaded with talent. Quarterbacks are the driving factor behind statements like that, and even before the news that Sorsby was eligible, the class had talent to make the statement true.

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Manning and Moore were the two obvious names, but like any other class, there were a lot of question marks. Miami’s Darian Mensah, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr are names who stand out. Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker is another name to watch, but he likely doesn’t enter the 2027 draft.

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It’s the same problem the 2026 draft class had with a lot of “what ifs.” The media hyped up the 2026 class with names like Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck, LaNorris Sellers and Sam Leavitt. The reality is that those names needed a good season, and they didn’t produce what scouts wanted to see. The same could be said for guys like Moore, Manning and Sorsby, but just watching the tape, they are clearly headed for top round 1 conversations.

The ruling all but just boosts the overall talent for 2027 and helps keep the narrative. This will be one of the better classes we’ve seen in recent memory. Manning has the pedigree of his name; Moore just makes every throw on the field look seamless, and Sosbys offers the dual-threat big-armed quarterback the NFL is chasing every offseason.

Mix that in with names like Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore, South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart, and Texas’s Colin Simmons — this class may just live up to that hype. Sorsby being in it boosts those chances.