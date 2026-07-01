Brendan Sorsby Makes Final Decision on Suing NFL After Being Denied Supplemental Draft Entry

After the NFL refused to hold the supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby, his team had planned on using legal remedies to help realize his dream. However, like he was forced to drop his litigation against the NCAA because there was no point, taking the biggest entity in football to court would have panned out similarly. At long last, Sorsby has made a decision.

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“A memo was sent today to all NFL teams saying that the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby will not be pursuing any further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL—and that instead, Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the 2027 NFL Draft,” Adam Scehfter posted on X. “Sorsby will be considered a ‘Draft-Eligible’ player for the 2027 NFL Draft and will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft.

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“The NFL will not discipline him for currently-known prior misconduct, but it retains the right to investigate Sorsby’s conduct beyond what is in the current public filings. The NFL also reserves the right to take college misconduct into consideration in setting discipline for any future violations.”

It looks like Sorsby is planning to give his all and get this monkey off his back by next year. The NFL refused to hold the supplemental draft as he was the only applicant, and probably because the QB would become too big a PR issue for the league, In a letter to Sorsby, the NFL wrote that “the issues presented by [his] Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

Sorsby has also issued a statement explaining his stance.

“I accept 100% responsibility for my actions,” Sorsby posted on Instagram on Tuesday evening. “I did not have control of my gambling problem and it took getting caught to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could have happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery.”

Sorsby does not have a means to play football this year yet, but he will still have the opportunity to train for the game. Even though he is not tied to a college roster anymore, he will have the opportunity to participate in the Senior Bowl and a Pro Day with a college willing to give him that avenue. Per Schefter, via NBC Sports, the decision not to pursue a lawsuit against the NFL was the right decision, as the league has clear leverage in this case.

Sorsby now has a long wait before his next chance at organized football, and the 2027 draft may bring its own challenges. However, there is one way in which the QB could still play professionally.

Brendan Sorsby already has another opportunity to go pro

United Football League co-owner Mike Repole offered the quarterback some respite, willing to roll the dice on him after the NFL and the CFL both closed their doors on Sorsby.

“Welcome to the @TheUFL, Brendan Sorsby,” Repole shared on X. “The UFL is the league of opportunity. We created our Regional Player Initiative to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field. Let’s do this!!!!! Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the @UFLRenegades. Have your people call my people!!!!!”

There is no confirmation from Sorsby regarding joining the UFL. Stints like these in the UFL and CFL have proven to make a case for players who initially could not make the NFL.

Whatever he decides, assuming Repole’s offer is still on the table, Sorsby would be smart to take it and just play ball quietly. However, should he decide not to join the league at all, his college tape will become all that NFL scouts can rely on.

Sorsby played two seasons at with the Indiana Hoosiers and two with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The latter stint became his swansong, which made him a top-rated prospect in the transfer portal. Last year, he threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns against only 5 interceptions. Sorsby still has plenty of upside to offer to NFL teams, even though scouts will probably have a different verdict on him by the time the 2027 NFL draft comes around.

A stretch like this spent on personal growth could go a long way with the league and might just take the load off Brendan Sorsby’s plans to go professional.