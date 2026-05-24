Brett Favre Publicly Sides With Jaxson Dart Over US President’s Introduction While Throwing Shade at Megan Rapinoe

Sports, politics, and controversy came together dramatically after Giants QB Jaxson Dart introduced the U.S. President during a campaign rally for Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York. Opinions were sharply divided, with some people trolling Dart while others supported his actions. NFL legend Brett Favre praised the 23-year-old for being bold enough to create that moment. However, in the process, he may have taken a subtle jab at Megan Rapinoe.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Agreed 💯,” wrote Favre while replying to a post comparing Dart and former American soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comparison didn’t come without a reason. Mike Lawler’s campaign rally became the first instance where Jaxson Dart publicly showcased himself as a supporter of the U.S. President. Although it was merely an introduction, Rockland Community College saw a promising NFL star leaning towards the Republican Party.

“Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” said Dart on Friday. “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here and, without a further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after, the POTUS came out and greeted the crowd while “God Bless the U.S.A” played in the background. As the President went up to the stage, he acknowledged Dart’s effort to introduce him at the rally. With a whisper of a few words in the Giants quarterback’s ears, Trump shook the quarterback’s hand before taking the stage himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being introduced to the packed crowd, the President heaped praise on the Giants quarterback, recognising his brilliance in the sport.

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart,” said the President after the quarterback exited the stage. “This is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the President’s relationship was visibly great, the same cannot be said for Megan Rapinoe. The two have been at loggerheads since the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USA women’s soccer team won the women’s soccer World Cup that year. But when the invitation to visit the White House came, Rapinoe bluntly refused and urged her teammates to do the same as well.

“I would not go. And every teammate that I’ve talked to explicitly about it would not go,” she said in 2019. “I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we’ve worked so hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our life, I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this was not the only time the President and Rapinoe had clashed. When the U.S. women’s national team crashed out of the 2023 World Cup, Trump was quick to criticize the soccer legend. Quite a contrast relationship to what Dart and the POTUS seemingly share. But the conversations weren’t just limited to comparisons.

Jaxson Dart’s Donald Trump introduction ignited a feud with Giants teammate

Jaxson Dart’s surprise appearance quickly garnered a lot of attention. Amid the praises, there were criticisms, and one such even came from a teammate at the New York Giants. When the Giants linebacker Abdul Carter came across Dart’s video at Mike Lawler’s rally, he was more or less shocked and called out his teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man,” wrote Carter on X.

Dart and Carter are not just random teammates; they were the Giants’ two cornerstone first-round draft picks in 2025 (Carter went 3rd overall; Dart went 25th). Both are considered foundational pieces to the franchise’s future success. Considering this, Giants legend Lawrence Tyles clapped back at Carter’s criticism of Dart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The locker room is a sacred place because it brings together everyone from all walks of life and beliefs for one common goal,” wrote Tynes on X. “Calling a teammate out publicly for his political views and to get attention is nasty work.”

Expressing political views isn’t a crime; we have seen the likes of Tom Brady doing that and supporting Trump. But what fumed Tyles is the fact that two teammates publicly ignited a feud. However, shortly after, Carter clarified the matter.

“Me & JD6 are good!” wrote Carter on X. “We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into the 2026 season, both Dart and Carter would surely play crucial roles as they are headed for their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 27.