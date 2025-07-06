Brian Daboll & Giants to Bench Russell Wilson Right Away Despite Jaxson Dart’s Hesitation – Report

“I definitely want to play another five to seven years… I feel young, I feel like I can still move around out there and make all the decisions and all the throws.” Sometime last November, Russell Wilson was brimming with optimism and hope for balling out. He had a strong start to his season, but we know how that ended. After a 6-5 record last season, Wilson was on the lookout for yet another place to call home. He found that under Brian Daboll’s command with the Giants. Daboll even declared him the starter for the new season. But is that decision set in stone? Some veteran analysts would disagree.

From Denver to Pittsburgh, and now to New York. Russell Wilson’s NFL journey has taken some interesting turns as teams look for that old Seahawks Super Bowl champ. But as he walks the halls of the Giants’ building as the starter for the team, many believe this season might be his swan song. The reason? A rookie brimming with potential as a future franchise QB amid Wilson’s falling grades. As Brent Sobleski noted, “this season is all about [Jaxson] Dart and what he shows.” But what does this mean for Wilson’s 14th NFL season?

Mike Florio recently made a list of all the QBs who could be on the hot seat this season. As the franchise looks beyond this season at next year’s stacked QB class coming in, the pressure’s high for many names. And notably, Russell Wilson’s name wasn’t missed by Florio. As Florio writes, “If he’s the Week 1 starter (if Jaxson Dart lives up to his first-round draft stock, Wilson shouldn’t be), the clock will be ticking. Immediately. In 2004, the Giants benched Kurt Warner after nine games for Eli Manning, even though the Giants were 5-4 at the time. When Dart is ready, Dart will play. Even if Wilson makes it through 2025 without getting benched, he’ll have to do plenty to keep Dart on the sideline for 2026.” Wilson’s under pressure to deliver this season and Dart may be gearing up right behind him if given the shot.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Jaxson Dart’s college numbers, coupled with his first-round hype, translate to Dart leading under center at some point for sure. But for Florio, that ‘some point’ is this season itself. And if that transition doesn’t happen this year, it’s almost unavoidable for the ‘26 season, where a lot of teams will boast brand-new QB rooms. As for Wilson, the 36-year-old’s declining performances make things harder, even if his performance saw a spike last season with the Steelers. As PFF noted, “Wilson might not be close to the player he was five years ago, but his 79.5 PFF overall grade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 was his best since 2020. – Eventually, Wilson will pave the way for Dart, but he likely enters the 2025 season as the Giants’ starter.“

Dart has been impressing the coaching staff since way before the drafts. As an Ole Miss standout, he’s also coming off his best season in college. But despite the franchise’s excitement with Dart’s prospects, the rookie himself seems to be on the fence.

Jaxson Dart’s QB journey dilemma

Following Jaxson Dart’s development this offseason, even HC Brian Daboll was all praise for how far the rookie has come. “He’s done excellent picking up information… smart, aggressive with the football, which I like. – And then the true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games and things like that. He’s progressed since he’s been here.” But while all the voices around the league wait for Dart to start throwing darts under center, he’s taking a different route.

When asked about what the Giants have cooked up for his future, the rookie made it clear he’s not rushing into anything. He’s trusting the process and playing the long game. As Dart put it, “They’ve had this blueprint and they’ve done it with different quarterbacks that have succeeded at the highest level. I trust them. For me, I’m just trying to be the most coachable player I can. I want to play well in the offense and operate it at the highest level… I’m not looking for results immediately. I’m a process-driven person, so I’m taking it day-by-day, rep-by-rep. On another occasion, Dart has also noted the QB room has been a big place for him to learn the NFL way. With both Wilson and Jameis Winston bringing solid veteran experience, Dart will “continue to lean on them” and become the best player he possibly can.

With the HC’s vote of confidence right from the start, it’ll be interesting to see just how far Dart has progressed during the training camps. If he starts showing the true potential Daboll has already seen in him, the Giants’ new franchise QB might just make his debut this season. If not, it’s Russell Wilson all the way, and then it’s Dart’s turn in ‘26.