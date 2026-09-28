Brian Daboll Loses His Cool After Cam Ward’s Last-Minute Interception Against Giants

The Week 3 game against the New York Giants was a massive disappointment for the Tennessee Titans. After all, they struggled to pick up a first down throughout the first half and scored their first points with just over five minutes remaining in the game. But their biggest letdown came when Cam Ward threw an interception in the final moments.

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It was certainly a frustrating moment for the Titans. And the Titans’ head coach, Brian Daboll, was caught on tape while expressing his frustration. Visuals on social media showed Daboll slamming his hands in rage just when Jevon Holland intercepted Ward’s pass meant for Elic Ayomanor in the last 17 seconds of the game.

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It’s worth noting that it was Ward’s first interception in the 2026 season. He had not thrown an interception on any of his first 87 passes through three matchups before this play. But the interception ruined the Titans’ hopes of finally winning a game in the 2026 season.

“I need to make a better throw,” Ward told the media after the disappointing loss. “I just should’ve thrown it higher… If I probably would’ve thrown it higher, it would’ve been a different result.”

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The Titans breathed a brief sigh of relief when the officials put a ten-yard penalty on Abdul Carter for unsportsmanlike conduct after Ward’s interception. To make things worse, the Giants’ star quarterback, Jaxson Dart, was sidelined with a knee injury.

Furthermore, the Titans had an advantage with Daboll on their side. Well, before coming to Tennessee, Daboll coached the Giants and likely knows how they think. But he downplayed that narrative ahead of the game.

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“I’ve faced a lot of former teams before,” Daboll said in the previous week. “It’s a one-week season every week, so you’ve got to put everything you got into it. You’ve got to get ready for scheme, new coordinators on their end, different players. As simple as it sounds, that’s what it is every week in the National Football League… But it’s about getting the players ready for a game. I’ve been on a number of teams that played my former teams before. But the focus is on our players.”

But thanks to Holland, the Giants turned things around for a 12-7 win over Tennessee. The interception was possible because he studied Cam Ward and predicted his desperate move just in time.

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“I knew that either he was going to run or he has to open his shoulders up,” Holland revealed. “Once I saw that he was kind of leveling off to square back up (and throw), I was like, ‘OK, I can probably settle and know that something is coming left or right — something is breaking to me.’”

Daboll’s sideline meltdown summed up Tennessee’s heartbreak. But for now, they need to stay focused on the Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.