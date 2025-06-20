Brian Daboll’s Rookie Requests Strong Action From Fans After Signing $5M Contract

In the ever-increasing era of technology, there are emerging downsides as well. This time, the Giants‘ rookie and Arizona State’s backfield threat, who’s built like a linebacker but moves like a wideout, isn’t just a baller, he’s also sharp off the field. And Brian Daboll‘s RB revealed another side of his story. This is him setting boundaries about what is rightfully his.

Someone out there is impersonating him online, probably sliding into DMs or comment sections, trying to scam people under his name. And Cam Skattebo’s making it crystal clear, he’s not about that life. It’s a reminder that the NIL era, where college athletes are more accessible and marketable than ever, has its negatives, too. Fraudsters using fake accounts often use a legit player’s name to run cons on loyal fans.

He posted the screenshot of the page on X and requested his fans to report the page. He even clarified that no one should give anything (money or anything) as he never demands anything from his fans. Brian Daboll’s rookie also wrote, “Fake Facebook page go report for ya boy!! Asking people for stuff I don’t play that!!!”

This is a growing trend, and guys at every level are drawing the line, just like Brian Daboll’s rookie did. Patrick Mahomes also did the same in 2020. He had to warn fans on X that fake accounts were using his name to promote giveaways and crypto schemes. His message was blunt, “If it’s not verified, it’s not me.”

Cam Skattebo isn’t the first rookie to face such issues. Eagles hero and Super Bowl winner Saquon Barkley also sounded the alarm. During his rookie season, fake profiles were DM’ing fans asking for donations to youth foundations that didn’t exist. Barkley got out ahead of it with a public PSA, “I’ll never ask y’all for money, if it feels off, it probably is.”

Whether you’re a Heisman hopeful, a Pro Bowler, or a fan-favorite underdog, the playbook for stopping imposters is the same: speak up and get loud. Set the record straight. Cam’s doing just that, and his message belongs right alongside the pros.

Brian Daboll signs deal with his rookie

Cam Skattebo is officially a New York Giants player now. The former Arizona State powerhouse signed his rookie contract on June 18, locking in a four-year deal worth $5.27 million, including a $1.1 million signing bonus. It’s the kind of deal that gives a fourth-round pick both financial security and a clear runway to prove he belongs in the league. But the money is only part of the story.

Skattebo is coming off a monster 2024 college season when he recorded 1,711 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 605 receiving yards. He was the heartbeat of ASU’s offense and earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors for it. The 5’10”, 219-lbs beast is their key to making early breakthroughs.

Brian Daboll’s initial plan, per minicamp reports, is to ease him in. Skattebo sat out contact drills, focusing instead on conditioning and install work. But don’t let that fool you, coaches already like his football IQ and no-nonsense approach. The contract itself is part of a clean sweep for the Giants’ draft class, all picks signed on time.

RB’s cap hit sits around $1.1 million for 2025, making him a low-cost, high-upside weapon. And he knows what’s at stake. “Everything to prove,” he said during his first media availability, a line that sums up both his mindset and his journey. Off the field, Cam’s staying grounded. With the deal signed, the path is clear, carve out a role, stay healthy, and make noise when it counts.