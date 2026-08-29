Brian Schottenheimer Announces Devasting Injury Blow For Cowboys After Preseason Loss to Saints

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating 27-24 loss during their final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. The franchise must immediately navigate a massive medical setback for a critical defensive contributor. The medical staff quickly confirmed a severe upper-body fracture requiring immediate surgical intervention.

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Marist Liufau suffered a broken left forearm while tackling Saints running back Kendre Miller late in the first quarter on August 28. He initially exited the field with an apparent wrist issue before diagnostic tests confirmed the severe bone fracture. He will require surgery as early as Monday and officially miss multiple weeks of the regular season. The team’s head coach publicly addressed the young defender’s resilience following the devastating diagnosis.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer immediately offered his absolute support for the sidelined linebacker following the exhibition loss.

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“What a great competitor. He’ll be back,” Schottenheimer declared to reporters during his postgame availability.

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The young defender demonstrated this exact psychological resilience after suffering a catastrophic lower-body injury at Notre Dame in 2021. The college medical staff originally expected that severe trauma to completely end his collegiate season.

Liufau aggressively initiated his collegiate rehabilitation process a mere two days after undergoing ankle reconstruction. He dedicated hours to the training room to strengthen his healthy right leg while his left ankle remained completely immobilized in a cast. This exhaustive daily commitment perfectly prepared him for a highly successful transition to the professional ranks. The Dallas front office eventually rewarded that intense work ethic during the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

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The Cowboys drafted Liufau in the third round, and he successfully played in all 34 games over his first two professional seasons. He recently transitioned from inside linebacker to outside linebacker to fit into defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s updated system. His teammates and coaching staff actively assisted him throughout this complex positional adjustment. This defensive shift directly impacted his overall playing time on both defense and special teams.

Liufau rapidly developed into an essential special-teams contributor during his second professional campaign. He increased his special-teams participation from 35 percent as a rookie to an impressive 75 percent in 2025, logging 361 total snaps. His defensive playing time simultaneously decreased from 521 snaps in 2024 down to 202 snaps in 2025. The active roster features several intriguing options to fill his impending defensive void.

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DeMarvion Overshown represents the most experienced available candidate and offers legitimate Pro Bowl-level potential. The veteran brings immense talent to the field while actively navigating his own extensive injury history. Dee Winters showcased massive improvement during training camp and could absorb a significantly larger role alongside rookie Jaishawn Barham.

This linebacker reshuffling occurs alongside several other critical medical updates across the overall roster.

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Cowboys players are recovering well ahead of the season

The Cowboys entered their preseason finale boasting a remarkably healthy starting lineup. The franchise’s premier superstars successfully avoided any major medical setbacks throughout the grueling training camp schedule. A handful of depth players managed minor physical ailments during the final week of August. The medical staff closely monitored a highly promising tight end dealing with a lower-extremity issue.

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Michael Trigg nursed a minor toe injury before successfully rejoining team practice sessions. The Cowboys systematically integrated him back onto the field on Wednesday to ensure his physical progression remained steady. Trigg thoroughly impressed the coaching staff during training camp and established himself as a player harboring massive offensive potential. Three additional players completely missed the final practice session before the New Orleans matchup due to lingering injuries.

Ajani Cornelius managed a knee injury, Jonathan Bullard rehabbed a groin problem, and Julius Wood entered the league’s concussion protocol. All three athletes missed the team’s final practice session prior to the exhibition contest. Wood’s specific medical absence carries massive implications for his immediate professional future. The young safety faces a fiercely competitive battle to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Wood is actively competing against Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark to secure a highly coveted depth role in the defensive secondary. Bell and Clark both logged spectacular performances on special teams, significantly elevating the stakes for the final roster evaluation. The Dallas coaching staff will finalize these roster decisions while integrating their recovering athletes back onto the active practice field for the 2026 season kickoff.