Brian Schottenheimer Announces Double Injury Setback After Loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys were already sinking into a deep hole of injuries before clashing with the San Francisco 49ers, with many ruled out or deemed questionable. This mayhem has now continued to roar as the Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, has announced further injuries after the 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

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“Brian Schottenheimer said DaRon Bland and Tyler Booker have ankle injuries that need x-rays/MRIs,” Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported on X.

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The Cowboys had already ruled out five players ahead of what was supposed to be the toughest game they have played in the league so far. And it felt like they dug deep once again. First off was cornerback Bland, who was actually deemed questionable ahead of the game.

Before the game, Bland was already in view of the fans. Bland tweaked his ankle during Friday’s practice session and was reported as a limited participant in that session. This made his playing time uncertain, but he featured in the game on Sunday.

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But that didn’t end well for Bland, as he suffered an ankle injury on the field, going down in the first quarter. Bland was soon replaced by cornerback Cobie Durant and was not seen with his helmet on.

Further reports have suggested Bland might have aggravated his already damaged ankle. By the time Bland’s imaging provides clarity on the seriousness of the injury, Durant is likely to start the game.

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Bland has been injury-prone in his career after the 2023 All-Pro season. He missed a total of 15 games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined. While Bland was starting to showcase consistency, starting in all 10 games this season, the Cowboys have received yet another piece of bad news.

Losing Bland strips the Cowboys’ secondary of its most reliable veteran presence. Without him, Dallas is forced to lean heavily on a thin cornerback group of Cobie Durant, Ameer Speed, Shavon Revel, and Derion Kendrick opposite Joey Porter Jr. This leaves the pass defense with almost no proven backup options if another injury hits.

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But Bland wasn’t the lone player who couldn’t finish the game after an injury. Offensive guard Tyler Booker was another key player who fell right into the trenches after he headed back to the locker room with members of Dallas’ training staff just before the second quarter ended. Booker was deemed questionable to return early in the second half of the game.

T. J. Bass took the place of right guard as Booker struggled after returning in the third quarter, with his game coming to an end.

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Booker has been a vital player for the Cowboys on the offensive line. Booker’s PFF grade of 84.6 ranked third among all guards, while a 90.4 run-blocking grade was the second-best in the league (behind Penei Sewell) entering Week 10.

Beyond his elite grades, Booker had started every single game at right guard this season, acting as the steady anchor on the right side of the trenches.

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Pulling him out still disrupts the front five’s timing and communication, forcing T. J. Bass to readjust his chemistry on the right side with the tackles and center during a critical stretch of the year despite his prior starting experience.

The ankle injuries to the two players are considered “big ones” according to Schottenheimer, who wasn’t really too keen about the way the Cowboys’ defense played.

Brian Schottenheimer slams “unacceptable” defense after loss to the 49ers

While the two injury setbacks already put pressure on the Cowboys, as earlier reports said, the team has only one spot left in the injured reserve DTR list; the Cowboys have another problem: their defense.

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Schottenheimer reflected on the defense that allowed a massive 584 yards to the 49ers. This averages to about 9.4 yards per play, which is almost like Dallas giving away a first down on every play!

“The second half was unacceptable. The tackling was atrocious. And we are going to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film but totally unacceptable defense in that second half,” Schottenheimer said.

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While the defense looked great in the first half, getting four sacks on the 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy, he still ended up recording 389 yards and three touchdowns for a 154.4 passer rating. Schottenheimer also reflected on defensive coordinator Christian Parker when asked about him, but looked frustrated and not in the mood to defend him, as he has done so far this season.

“We have to look at it,” Schottenheimer added. “Like I said, we’re going to watch all the film, and there are a lot of things we got to figure out because I haven’t been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half. Thought we rushed the passer well, got the five sacks, but certainly didn’t do a good enough job getting him on the ground. (Brock Purdy) was a great player.”

This loss also marked the third time in 67 seasons of the Cowboys that the team lost a game even after scoring 40 points or more, with two being under Schottenheimer’s presence.

The Cowboys stand second in the NFC East with a 4-6 record, and their playoff chances now depend more on the division. The Cowboys will have to win at least five games from here to keep their chances alive. They will try to win against one of the worst teams of the season so far, the Tennessee Titans (1-8), next Sunday.