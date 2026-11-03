Brian Schottenheimer Announces Multiple Injury Setbacks After Cowboys’ Cardinals Defeat

The injury toll from Dallas’ 33-30 loss to Arizona threatens to reshape their defense for weeks. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed after the game that multiple key players are hurt, while also revealing that some injured players could make their way onto the team for the next game.

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“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said rookie OLB Malachi Lawrence could be out a few weeks with an ankle injury,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on X. “TE Jake Ferguson has a chance to play Sunday despite his ankle injury. Rookie DB Caleb Downs is in concussion protocol.”

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First up is Malachi Lawrence, whose return is a big question mark as further tests will help determine his recovery timeline.

“Malachi has [an injury] that might be a little bit longer…” Brian Schottenheimer said. “Looks like it could be a few weeks. So just keep doing some more testing, see how he moves around, but a little different than the other guys.”

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Imago Credits: Imagn

The Cowboys have other players who can step up in Malachi Lawrence’s absence. Tyrus Wheat and Donovan Ezeiruaku are among the options who can help fill the gap, while Rashan Gary and Von Miller can also support the team. These injuries come as a massive setback for Dallas. Lawrence had just earned a bigger role in the pass-rush rotation, and losing him now resets the team’s progress on defense.

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Then there’s Jake Ferguson, who also suffered an ankle injury. He injured his ankle in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He briefly returned to the field but soon started limping and headed to the locker room. The Cowboys ruled him out for the rest of the game at halftime.

Ferguson has dealt with a couple of injuries in the past. In August 2025, he suffered a back contusion during practice. However, the injury was not serious enough to keep him out for long, as he returned to practice a few days later.

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Earlier, in November 2024, Ferguson suffered a concussion during the Cowboys’ Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans. The injury forced him to miss two games before returning to the field.

Then there’s Caleb Downs, who suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the game. His return is also uncertain.

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Caleb Downs recorded 4 total tackles, including 2 solo tackles, in the game against the Arizona Cardinals. He also finished with no sacks, tackles for loss, pass deflections, or quarterback hits before leaving with a concussion.

The Cowboys can turn to Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark to replace Caleb Downs at safety, while Malik Hooker remains another option in the secondary.

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But the injury list doesn’t stop there for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Lose Another Key Player to Injury

Safety P.J. Locke also entered concussion protocol after the game. This means he must undergo medical checks before doctors can clear him to return to playing. His availability for the Cowboys’ next game remains uncertain.

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The team does have other options at safety, such as Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, and Juanyeh Thomas, but losing Locke can be a major hit for them.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also suffered an ankle injury. He tried to continue playing but eventually had to leave the game. Schottenheimer said Porter would undergo several medical tests to determine how serious the injury was.

“He’s trying to battle through it. He’s getting a bunch of tests done… we’re hopeful,” Schottenheimer said after the game. “But as a competitor, you understand why there would be frustration.”

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After leaving the game, Porter seemed pretty frustrated on the sidelines.

“It’s been going on since I got here, since the first game against Houston,” Porter Jr. said. “It’s very frustrating when I’ve been playing, and then today I just was not on the field late today. It was very frustrating not being able to move how I want to — and not be able to be [on the field]. I’ve just gotta go back to the training room…”

Sitting at 3-5, the Cowboys can poorly afford this wave of injuries. Losing core starters across the secondary and pass rush severely hurts their chances to stay alive in the NFC playoff race. If Dallas cannot fill these gaps against Indianapolis, their season trajectory could fall completely off track.