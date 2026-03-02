Brian Schottenheimer Breaks Down While Remembering Late Father Marty, Reveals Special Game-Day Tradition

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-December4: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to an official after a call during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-dallasco251204_npVEU.jpg

Essentials Inside The Story A personal moment stood out during Brian Schottenheimer’s Combine appearance.

His father’s legacy remains close as he steps into his role in Dallas.

The 2026 offseason carries both pressure and meaning for the Cowboys coach.

The NFL Combine in Indianapolis brought more than draft talk this week. It gave fans a personal moment. Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer opened up about his late father, Marty Schottenheimer. In a heartfelt exchange, he shared how he still carries his dad with him every single game day.

“Oh, man. I think of him every day. I really do. I think of him every day. I carry him with me on game day,” Brian Schottenheimer said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Good times and bads, I hold on to the card. But he’s proud, and here I go. And I see his picture up there. What I remember is that he’s a legendary coach, but an even better father.”

When the host touched on the game-day tradition of carrying his father’s card, the question visibly moved Schottenheimer. As the coach fought back tears, the host shared his own respect for Marty, admitting the topic made him emotional as well, prompting a moment of levity as Brian joked about an off-screen voice telling him to pull it together.

Marty Schottenheimer died on February 8, 2021, at the age of 77 after battling Alzheimer’s. He was diagnosed in 2014, and his condition slowly worsened. before he was placed in hospice care in Charlotte.

On the field, his record speaks for itself. Marty’s on-field legacy was undeniable, defined by his signature ‘Martyball’ style that produced 200 regular-season wins and an impressive 13 playoff appearances in 21 seasons as a head coach.

His coaching style, often called “Martyball,” was built around a strong run game and protecting the football. Even without a Super Bowl appearance, his impact was clear. The Kansas City Chiefs honored him in their Hall of Honor in 2010.

For Schottenheimer, every game is a tribute to the man who shaped him, making that small card in his pocket a symbol of a legacy that transcends wins and losses. Every game day, that small card in his pocket carries years of lessons, memories, and love. But beyond the emotion, Marty’s teachings continue to shape how Brian leads today.

Brian Schottenheimer still leans on his father’s teachings

While the card is a personal tribute, Marty’s influence extends far beyond sentiment; his core coaching philosophies are the foundation of Brian’s own leadership style as he navigates a new chapter with the Cowboys. The pressure, the pride, and the last name all matter now more than ever.

Before the Cowboys faced the Eagles in the 2025 season, Schottenheimer said he would place his hand over his heart and speak to God and his father.

“He’s my idol, the guy I looked up to from the time I was a little boy,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to make him proud. I had literally two things: It was my word… and my last name.”

Before Brian took the helm, a Schottenheimer hadn’t served as an NFL head coach since his father Marty’s final game on January 14, 2007. That game was also Marty’s final one as a head coach. His 14-2 Chargers lost a tough playoff battle despite being Super Bowl favorites. Those painful memories shaped Brian’s view of the game.

Now in 2026, Brian is no longer just the son of a legendary coach. He is building his own path with the Dallas Cowboys. Still, the values Marty taught him, honesty, discipline, and pride in the Schottenheimer name, remain at the center of everything he does. Before every kickoff, that quiet conversation reminds him who he is, where he came from, and the standard he must uphold.