Brian Schottenheimer Confirms Devastating Injury News as Cowboys Duo Ruled Out for Weeks

The Cowboys’ first win of the season in their home opener came at a great cost. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s heroics overshadowed the Washington Commanders in Dallas’ 37-20 victory, but the team lost two key starters to injuries. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has now confirmed that the defensive duo will be out for weeks.

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The players in question are cornerback Cobie Durant and safety P.J. Locke.

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“Cobie’s got the hamstring strain and P.J., you know, has tore the plantar fasciitis in his foot, so both those guys could be a few weeks,” Schottenheimer said in Monday’s press conference (via Dallas Cowboys on YouTube).

When asked whether Locke could be put on Injury Reserve, Schottenheimer replied, “We haven’t finalized any decisions yet.”

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Earlier on Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had offered an update on the two players during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. While he did not share many details about their conditions, he suggested neither injury was expected to keep the players out for a four-plus-week frame.

Locke, who replaced injured starter Malik Hooker, went down during Washington’s first offensive possession. There was no contact involved, as he started limping while running in the open field. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, and according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, he was wearing a walking boot on his right foot afterward.

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Cobie Durant’s injury happened in the second quarter. While Durant was lying near the back of the end zone, Cowboys safety Markquese Bell accidentally stepped on him. Durant received attention from the medical staff before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Locke finished with one tackle, while Durant recorded one tackle and one pass deflection as Dallas beat the Commanders 37-20.

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Dallas already had concerns in its defensive backfield, with Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown getting injured in Week 1. Losing Durant makes the situation even tougher. With him out, Shavon Revel is expected to get more playing time. And to replace Locke, Markquese Bell remains an obvious choice.

The Cowboys’ secondary had a rough start to the season against the Giants. They allowed the Giants to complete 79.3% of their passes, give up 230 passing yards, and score three passing touchdowns. That clearly showed Dallas was having trouble covering receivers and stopping the passing game.

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However, against Washington, the secondary looked better. The Commanders could only complete 66.7% of their passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

But with these recent injuries and the relative lack of time Dallas has before the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens in international waters in Rio de Janerio, will test their depth.

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Defensive Injury Scares Pile Up for the Cowboys

Besides losing Locke and Durant, the Cowboys also faced more injury scares against the Commanders. One of them was linebacker Dee Winters, who left the game against Washington in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, which raised concerns for Dallas.

However, Winters was able to return to the game, suggesting the injury was not serious. His brief absence was still concerning because the Cowboys are already without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is dealing with a hamstring injury from Week 1.

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Then there was fellow LB Jaishawn Barham, who briefly left the game in the second half after dealing with a stinger. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the rookie suffered a couple of stingers during the game, but he was able to shake them off and return to the field.

Dallas also had a scare involving tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth quarter after he apparently had a helmet hit. Officials stopped the game and sent him off the field for a medical evaluation. Though he didn’t return to play, he later spoke with reporters, indicating he was doing well.

While Locke and Durant are confirmed to be out against the Ravens, it remains to be seen whether Hooker and Overshown can return from their Week 1 injuries to play in Brazil. Brian Schottenheimer has indicated the shorter break before the Week 3 game will probably push his decision down to the wire.