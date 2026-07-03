Brian Schottenheimer Faces Major Concern in Dak Prescott’s Offense Over Uncertainty Around Cowboys LT Position

The Dallas Cowboys were definitely limited by their defense last year, but some positions on offense had become a nagging problem. Chief among them was left tackle, which is meant to protect Dak Prescott‘s blind side. Starter Tyler Guyton is entering a make-or-break season after recording two very disappointing years. However, it’s not like the Cowboys have other very dependable options.

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“A problem for this team across this season. And that’s the left tackle position. Obviously, right now, we all believe that Tyler Guyton is going to be this team’s starting left tackle in 2026,” Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa said on X. “But how confident in that are we? The Cowboys basically have said that this is an open competition. And maybe that’s just coachspeak and something that they’re saying to motivate Tyler Guyton.

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“But the reality of the situation is that right now, I don’t think there’s anybody who feels 100% satisfied or 100% confident in the plan or that there is necessarily a plan at the left tackle position.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Guyton will compete with Nate Thomas in an open competition for the left tackle position. But neither candidate has given much to look forward to.

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Guyton has already started 21 games in his first two NFL seasons. But in these two seasons, he has struggled massively with both his health and his game. He’s missed 15 games in his career so far and has given up 54 total pressures. He was able to bring down his penalties to seven last year, but it is clear that Guyton is a massive work in progress for a first-round pick.

“Tyler’s biggest thing is the consistency has not been there,” Brian Schottenheimer said in June. “Very talented, maybe one of the most athletic big men I’ve ever been around with his ability to kick slide, punch, move, and run. But there’s got to be more consistency, and that’s been the challenge that he’s been working extremely, extremely hard on.”

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Behind him, the depth gets murkier. Nate Thomas, who was picked much later in the same draft, has started only four games at left tackle. But right now, he is the main competition to Guyton. Thomas wasn’t all that good either, having given up 28 pressures. But if Guyton fails to deliver, Thomas will have to step up once again.

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In 2025, the position already created a lot of issues for Dak Prescott. He was pressured 142 times, and most of that pressure came from the left tackle spot. Prescott was sacked 31 times last season, despite finishing among the top 5 in QBR. The Cowboys also had then-rookie Tyler Smith take some snaps at left tackle, but he also allowed five pressures.

There’s also rookie Drew Shelton, but it is clear that he is a last-resort option right now.

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At this point, it is tough to be confident about the left tackle position. But there is hope of some improvement.

Thomas and Guyton have both improved over the offseason

“Those are two guys that both can play and both are huge to this team,” Prescott told the press after the minicamp. “Whether it’s battling out now to be the starter, those are both guys we’re going to need. Both guys are going to have to play at some point or another. They’re pushing. They’re doing a hell of a job. I love both of those guys and the way they approach the game, just watching Tyler get better, watching Nate get better. They’re going to push each other.”

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Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who Guyton essentially replaced, has dropped by the building multiple times during this offseason. The Year 3 OL also said that he’s learnt a lot from him about the game. Smith’s posture is something that Guyton wants to mimic in his own game soon.

Per The Athletic, Guyton took first-team reps with the offense throughout minicamp. Insider Jon Machota wrote that Guyton is the “clear favorite” in the competition between himself and Thomas. Entering his third year, he’s learnt a lot.

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“I feel like coming into the league, I had a lot to learn. And I feel like I’ve learned something,” Guyton told the press earlier in June. “I’ve gotten stronger, I’ve gotten better at football, learning more techniques and things like that. It’s just a learning process, and I’m going to continue to try to advance for this next season.”