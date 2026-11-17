The Dallas Cowboys’ defense hit a new low against the San Francisco 49ers, allowing 584 yards, the third-most in franchise history, in a 46-40 loss. San Francisco scored on three plays of 66 yards or more, leaving head coach Brian Schottenheimer searching for answers. But when asked about defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Schottenheimer stopped short of offering full support.

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“Still working through the process,” Schottenheimer said when asked if he still had confidence in Parker. “Talking to the guys is the first step. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of things that we need to clean up as a football team, and that starts with me. You look at this game, positives, five sacks. A team that had been sacked eight times, you get five sacks, probably missed another three to four, could have been almost double digits… (We’re) taking a deep dive, looking at everything. Through the first part, because you watch film with the players, they were into it, which is good.”

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While Schottenheimer didn’t directly point out the team’s youngest-ever defensive coordinator, he mentioned the costly missed tackles and more. But the reporters didn’t want to divert the hot topic and asked whether he would make changes at the defensive coordinator position.

Schottenheimer, though, immediately backed up from the belief of taking Parker out of the scenario, and said that “I’m not saying that,” and instead wanted to go through “all the film” and evaluate where the team stands.

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The defense was pretty horrendous, allowing the most yards of any team this season. This was also the first time in the Cowboys’ history that they allowed a 70+ yard TD run and a 70+ yard TD pass in the same game. The 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy recorded 22 of 28 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, with a passer rating of 154.5.

Schottenheimer himself wasn’t very keen on letting plays go for an absurd amount of yards, and he pointed out 10 missed tackles by the team that allowed 91 yards in total.

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“I think we got beat pretty good in some man-to-man stuff last night,” Schottenheimer said. “The missed tackles are really what got us. We got to lower our target, we got to wrap up a little bit better, we’ve got to gang tackle a little bit better. Definitely some plays it should’ve been maybe 12, 14, 18-yard plays, and they ended up going for more than that. But in terms of simplifying, that’s definitely a potential solution that we’re talking about.”

While Schottenheimer didn’t hesitate to point out the defensive howler against the 49ers, he did end up giving support to Parker, saying that he thinks that the players still believe in the coaching, as he spent time with them in the locker room and the meetings.

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But why were questions raised regarding Parker’s play-calling? Some of the plays clearly exposed the Cowboys’ defense, which has also led owner Jerry Jones to point the finger at Parker.

Jerry Jones had a blunt take amid Brian Schottenheimer’s frustration

When it seemed like the Cowboys could come back to haunt the 49ers, with the score at 38-32 with 3:42 left in the game, the 49ers came up with a touchdown. It happened as Parker called for a Cover 0 blitz, which made a 245-pound, 37-year-old Von Miller chase All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for a 66-yard touchdown.

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“CP went with a call that he liked, and we got to look at it,” Schottenheimer said. “But at the end of the day, it didn’t work out very well for us.”

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Even Jones commented on the call, and he was seemingly disappointed with two more calls that led to points. Schottenheimer, on the other side, appreciated Miller and Parker’s attitude of taking accountability for the mistake. But it looks like Jones wasn’t having any of it, especially when he made a plethora of defensive changes to give Parker a head start.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said when asked if the players trust what they’re being taught. “I would say that let’s assume that some of what how they’re executing is not what they’re attempting to be taught. Is that fair? Okay, and so whether or not they execute what they are being taught or not executing what they were being taught, it’s not working.”

For now, the Cowboys need to reset and start with a fresh mind as their playoff chances are starting to get thin, with them being 4-6 in the league. The franchise will play one of the losing teams next, the Tennessee Titans, and hope to recover from earlier losses and bounce back, with Parker’s job under threat.